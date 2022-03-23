AGAR presents 'Beyond The Russian Pale' event in Lynchburg

On March 27 Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) will present “Beyond The Russian Pale: Jewish Films, Live Klezmer music, and Eyewitness Accounts” at the Academy’s Historic Theatre of the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg.

The event is 1 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature “The Ancient Law,” a 1923 German Jewish Weimar silent film performed to live music by world renowned klezmer fiddler and Grammy winner Alicia Svigals and well-known composer and pianist for silent films, Donald Sosin. The evening will be introduced by Paul Dobryden, an assistant professor of Germanic Languages and Literature.

In the afternoon, a docudrama film “Summer in Ivye” will shown. The film will be preceded by a Klezmer workshop by Ms Svigals and followed by interviews with Tamar Rogoff, director of “Summer in Ivye,” and the theatre piece honoring 1935 life in the shtetl of Ivye around which the film is based. This will be followed by a question-and-answer with two survivors, Evi Blaikie who survived World War II as a “hidden child” in Hungary, and “Manny” Marko who spent his teen years 1941 to 1944 hidden in Belgium.

Tickets may be purchased for the entire afternoon and evening, or for the afternoon only, or the evening only, through the Academy Box office, academycenter.org/box-office, or (434) 946-8499. Entire events are dedicated to the memory of Rabbi John Nimon, with thanks for his service to the Agudath Sholom Congregation and Interfaith Community in Greater Lynchburg.