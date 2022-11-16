Amherst concert to feature The Quantum Mechanics, coffeehouse feel

Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) and Second Stage — Amherst are presenting the new Amherst Java and Jazz, ‘The Quantum Mechanics in Jazzve Jazz — Brothers of the Bean’ (Coffeehouse music, stories and trivia) on Nov. 26.

The Quantim Mechanics are Ed Mikenas on console steel guitar and vocals, Worth Proffitt on drums and Andy Aschbacher on bass.

“From the very beginning of their relationship, coffee and humans have done much to inspire and nourish the creative aspect of life...and coffee houses became one of the first community-oriented spaces for people to meet, experience a variety of intellectual pursuits, and listen to the newest music of the time,” Mikenas said in an AGAR news release.

The Quantum Mechanics have played a similar role with the advent of

the “Java and Jazz” venue at Second Stage. Each of their offerings

have focused on various aspects of coffee and its relation to jazz.

For this performance, they will be brewing up a cup of deep musical

goodness, with roots in the “Great Depression”, inserting double

helpings of Blues and BeBop, and adding dollops of original tunes all

along the way.

The performance will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at Second Stage — Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.