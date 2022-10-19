Amherst County Fair to return Oct. 20

The Amherst County Fair, which last year was added to the slate of the county's fall festival season, will launch at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and lasts through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Attractions include rides, food trucks, shopping, live music, a livestock area, a circus thrill show and competitions. Fireworks will be on display the night of Saturday, Oct. 22.

The fair is on Sweet Briar Drive, off Stage Road, near U.S. 29 Business in Amherst across the entrance to Sweet Briar College. That location has been used four previous times; in 2018 and 2019 in August and last year in October.

Admission is $3 per person Thursday, $5 per person Friday through Saturday.

The fair's hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with gate closing at 9 p.m.; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, with closing at 9 p.m., and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with gate closing at 5 p.m.

General parking is located on Old Stage Road. Shuttles will run continuously between the fairgrounds and parking area.

Competitions include tug of war, cornhole, "face the cookie," a three-legged race, dizzy bat races, sack races, ladder ball, egg toss, wheelbarrow races, cream pie contest and a best beard contest.

For more information on wristband prices for rides and musical performers, as well as featured rides, visit www.amherstcountyfair.com.