Amherst library hosting children's book sale on July 23

Amherst Library is hosting Pop Up Children’s Book Sale on Saturday, July 23.

The library at 382 South Main St. in Amherst from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have books, DVDs and audio books for all young readers. There are still several weeks of summer left to fill with stories of fact and fiction.

All levels of children’s materials will be available, from toddlers to teens. Free items for all shoppers, prices from 25 cents to $1 with bargains galore.

This sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Amherst County Public Library, a group who provides financial support to the library. In addition to funding the Summer Reading Program for children from birth to age 18 and Make A Difference Day, which gives a new book to every first grade student in the county, the Friends maintain the Book Stop, a book sale area in the library for all ages.

Good, clean, used books, DVDs and audio books are always needed to replenish the shelves there. The Friends are also always looking for new members to help with these projects.