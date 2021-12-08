Fresh Nutcracker decorations add to the town's Christmas scenery

The Village Garden Club of Amherst recently presented the Town of Amherst with an additional dozen Nutcracker decorations.
The decorations are up at Amherst Town Hall and the Village Garden Memorial Park on South Main Street.
Town Manager Sara Carter expressed the town’s appreciation for the club’s efforts.
“The Garden Club always goes above and beyond with making the Town a beautiful and inviting place to be,” Carter said. “Without their work and commitment, Christmas in town just wouldn’t be the same.”
- Justin Faulconer