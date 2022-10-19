Local author Leah Weiss to speak at Madison Heights library event

Local bestselling author Leah Weiss is slated to speak at the Madison Heights Public Library on Oct. 24.

The event is the library’s community room from 6 to 7:30 pm. Weis will sign copies of her books, which can be purchased at Givens Books, Barnes & Nobel and online. Her book ‘All the Little Hopes’ will be available for checkout from both Amherst County Public Library branches.

Weiss, 70, spent her childhood living on Wells Road, not far from the current Madison Heights Branch Library. She retired in 2015 from a career as an executive assistant at Virginia Episcopal School and has been a longtime Lynchburg resident.

Her debut novel ‘If the Creek Don’t Rise’ published in 2017 has sold over 1,400 copies and was selected as a Library Reads, Indie Next, and SIBA Okra Pick; a Books-A-Million National Book Club choice and a 2018 finalist for the Library of Virginia’s Literary Fiction and People’s Choice Awards.

Her second novel, ‘All the Little Hopes,’ published last year, also was selected as a Library Reads, BAM’s December 2021 National Book Club Choice, and named a Best Book for Fall 2021 by Country Living Magazine. The book also was a 2022 finalist for the Library of Virginia’s People’s Choice Award.