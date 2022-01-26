NAACP branch, community groups donate hygiene products to schools

The people of Amherst County heard the call for personal hygiene products and answered in a resounding fashion!

In preparation for the 2021-2022 school year, Amherst County Public Schools administrators requested community support for items like personal hygiene products for students at Amherst County High, Amherst Middle School and Monelison Middle School. School administrators have created closets at the three schools which provide personal hygiene products, school supplies, socks, shoes, and clothing for students who may not be in need these items as well as for students on an emergency basis.

The Amherst Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) led efforts to reach out to churches, businesses, community groups, and residents of the county to provide personal hygiene products. The community response was beyond imaginable.

Churches and Houses of Faith provided boxes of hygiene products and sent cash donations when it was not feasible to donate products. County residents dropped off products at the Madison Heights Library and Ascension Episcopal Church in Amherst. The Amherst County community donated approximately 500 tubes of toothpaste, over 1,000 toothbrushes, 550 tubes of deodorant, over 1,000 bars of soap and body wash, 300 bottles of shampoo, over 150 packages of feminine products, numerous bottles of hand sanitizer, combs, brushes, and hair products.

On behalf of the students, parents, and school administrators, the Amherst NAACP would like to thank the Amherst County community for its continued support of the students and families of the county. The Amherst Branch NAACP counts it an honor to have led this effort and will continue to seek opportunities to serve the residents of the Amherst County community.