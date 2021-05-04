Pet of the week: Barney

This beautiful guy is Barney. When he came in he was petrified. When let outside in the backyard he’d do the army crawl.

But he came out of his shell and let us in his world. He’s still shy at times so we’re looking for a home to help him build his confidence.

We’ve noticed that he does get attached easily, probably because of his insecurities and can be a little jealous when another dog gets in his space with humans. For this reason we consider him suitable for a dog-only home and no small children.

Barney weighs 72 pounds, is 2 to 3-years-old, up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative and neutered. Per his previous owner he is a St. Bernard-Boxer mix.