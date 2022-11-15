 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Flicker

  • 0
Flicker
Provided

Good morning! My name is Flicker and aren’t I a handsome fella? I mean who doesn’t love a classic tabby as good looking as me?

I’m about 6 months old and would love to have my very own family to love me…so t get me wrong, the gals at the shelter are great, but I’ve been here long enough!

To apply for me: www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

Adoption fee for all cats and kittens is $40 each (this does not include Exotic Cats). The adoption fee includes: Vet check, vaccines, deworming, flea protection, fecal, FeLV-FIV combo test plus spay or neuter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert