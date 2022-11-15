Pet of the week: Flicker

Good morning! My name is Flicker and aren’t I a handsome fella? I mean who doesn’t love a classic tabby as good looking as me?

I’m about 6 months old and would love to have my very own family to love me…so t get me wrong, the gals at the shelter are great, but I’ve been here long enough!

To apply for me: www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

Adoption fee for all cats and kittens is $40 each (this does not include Exotic Cats). The adoption fee includes: Vet check, vaccines, deworming, flea protection, fecal, FeLV-FIV combo test plus spay or neuter.