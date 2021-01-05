This handsome man is Wahoo. He would have a place to call his own this year! Wahoo is a total love bug with a shy personality. He is definitely a soft-spoken boy that does seem well to do well with other cats.
Pet of the week: Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beauty is Mamacita. She is a wonderful cat that would prefer to be the only cat or just one other. She is older, more than 10 years old. …
From staff reports
This is Zeke. He is a very playful young fellow that needs a home where he can run around all day. He also will certainly agree to loving up o…