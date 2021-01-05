 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Wahoo

Pet of the week: Wahoo

Wahoo 

This handsome man is Wahoo. He would have a place to call his own this year! Wahoo is a total love bug with a shy personality. He is definitely a soft-spoken boy that does seem well to do well with other cats.

