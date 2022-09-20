$2M for Amherst sewer project included in Senate budget bills

Five months after walking the banks of the James River in Amherst County to observe the need for protection of a sanitary sewer line, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., announced recently the county is on track to receive $2 million for the project as part of federal spending for fiscal year 2023.

Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in a joint news release announced the Amherst sewer project is included in nearly $135 million in federal funding for Virginia projects in pending government funding bills. The next step for the legislation is a markup and advancement to the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is expected later this year, followed by Senate floor consideration, according to the release.

During Warner’s April 13 visit to Amherst County he was told by Bob Hopkins, director of the county’s service authority, how land erosion is threatening the sewer line along the river. The Amherst County Service Authority sought $2 million for installation of a stone revetment structure to completely stabilize the utility line.

While speaking on the project with county officials in April, Warner said failure of the sewer line on the river would be disastrous and the project is a prime example of “common sense infrastructure needs” across the commonwealth.

“And we finally have the resources to make it happen,” Warner said at the time.

Warner visited Amherst as part of a four-day swing across Virginia touting the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

In this release, Warner said he is proud to have worked to secure investments for communities all throughout the state.

“By propelling impactful local projects, these dedicated federal dollars will further build on the progress we’ve made through the bipartisan infrastructure law and the many rounds of COVID-19 relief funding authorized by Congress. I look forward to seeing these diverse projects generate jobs, support Virginia’s tourism economy, make neighborhoods safer, and bring communities together,” Warner said.

Kaine said in the release the annual federal budget is always an opportunity to fight for Virginia priorities and he’s pleased with how the effort is shaping up for the upcoming fiscal year.

“I will keep fighting to keep the many critical components of these bills intact as we get this budget across the finish line — from keeping Virginia communities safe from gun violence, COVID, and future health crises; to addressing food insecurity and the root causes of migration,” Kaine said.