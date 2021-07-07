ACHS online students complete digital 'Maiden' magazine

While COVID-19 has brought many challenges to Amherst County Public Schools, one positive outcome came in the form of “The Maiden,” a media arts magazine designed by students in an entirely digital format.
Cyndi Kelley, a former English instructor at Amherst County High School who recently completed a year of virtual teaching with the Amherst Remote Academy, said her course load this past year included journalism, a subject she never taught before. In her editor’s note introducing the magazine, she asks how an online journalism class with remote students amid a pandemic could be pulled off.
“That is the question that creativity answered,” Kelley said.
Kelley, who resigned at the end of June after 27 years teaching at the high school, said she was fully remote teaching the past year through the Amherst Remote Academy, a system that allowed families who elected not to come into the school buildings during the pandemic to learn at home.
Searching for creative ideas, she spoke with Joey Crawford, principal of ARA during the 2020-21 school year, and Robin Holmes, ACHS librarian, it was decided to pursue an authentic project in the form of an online magazine in the spring semester, according to Kelley.
“We didn’t even have a textbook,” Kelley said.
She said the magazine explores themes of students’ coping with life during the pandemic, identity, love and belonging, and diversity. Each week, students would have preparatory exercises and took part in writing that is common for magazines.
The five students who took part are “wildly diverse” and were a pleasure to work with in the project, which was a first of its kind for the school system, Kelley said. They would meet online every Wednesday to talk about the project and share ideas in bringing their individual contributions to the collective table.
“They talked to each other on the side and did some editing on the side,” Kelley said. “It was very fluid. They were emailing me every day. It really worked out seamlessly.”
Kelley said teaching remotely this past year was a positive experience and she taught six different curriculums virtually. She called students regularly and scheduled times to speak virtually, adding the creative control beyond the normal classroom was an opportunity that proved beneficial.
“My principal trusted me to do what I do best. Developing curriculum is second nature to me,” Kelley said. “It [remote teaching] was one of the best experiences of my life. It allowed me to be more creative. It allowed me to have the time and space to organize.”
She interacted with 136 students virtually across the six curriculums and she had the proper time and space to “devote to the craft of curriculum and teaching.”
“The trade-off was the relationship was very different from what I was used to,” Kelley said. “I feel very good about the relationships I did have.”
She added the students who really needed her time had opportunities to meet with her in individual online conversations.
“We were really there for each other and it worked out well,” Kelley said.
Crawford said he was incredibly proud of Kelley and her students for their efforts.
“They worked hard to put this magazine together and it was a great way to showcase the talents of the students,” Crawford said. “Being an Amherst Remote Academy course, these students were only able to meet virtually, which would have presented many problems for completing this type of work. They persevered and with the guidance of Ms. Kelley, they were able to put together a quality piece of work.”
ACPS’s central office administrators publicly have emphasized the need for the ARA during the height of the pandemic but also have said they feel the best model for education is face-to-face instruction. In the interest of saving resources, Superintendent Rob Arnold said during a recent Amherst County School Board meeting, the 2021-22 school year plan will not include ARA and any student who wishes to remain remote can do so through Virtual Virginia, a state program.
Arnold has said ACPS will cover the tuition for all division students who wish do their education through Virtual Virginia and those students will be part of the division’s official enrollment and eligible for extracurricular activities as ARA students were.
Kelley said she believes ARA should have continued into the 2021-22 school year. She opted not to return for the upcoming school year that will see the in-person learning five days a week return.
“I realized my philosophy of teaching. It kindled a lot of creativity,” Kelley said of the virtual setting. “For some students, it really does work for them. For a lot of students it doesn’t work. They need to have their option. We want students to have the same high-quality education across the board.”
Kelley said she felt like she could be a better help to students and others, regardless of age, in a more creative environment she feels ARA fostered.
“Sometimes highly talented people can be outside the box,” Kelley said. “...COVID changed everybody. It really did. When they sent us home at the beginning of the pandemic I didn’t realize how much stress I had been under. It took that time of reflection to understand how to take care of myself. If I can’t take care of myself I can’t take care of the students.”
She was never so excited as the day the magazine was published. “They really did a good job,” she said. “Our last [online] meet they did not want to say goodbye. It broke my heart.”
In the magazine’s editor’s note, Kelley thanked Holmes for providing a list of engaging reading material and Georgia Ryalls, student editor. “I’m so very grateful for this experience and these wonderful young people,” Kelley wrote.
She also thanked Crawford for this support.
Being an ARA educator brought 10 to 12-hour workdays behind the computer screen but Kelley said she didn’t want to give it up.
“I’ve never worked so hard but it was to my benefit and I grew from it,” Kelley said. “When teachers are allowed to do what they do best and get creative, this is the kind of stuff that can happen.”
She said she’s been a part of Amherst County most of her adult life and estimates 75% to 80% of her Facebook friends are her students.
“I’m going to miss so many people. I really am,” Kelley said in reflecting on her time at ACHS. “I am who I am because I had that job and that’s not just professionally. I’ve had some amazing people who came out of my life who taught me, who guided me, and most of them are my students.”