ACHS online students complete digital 'Maiden' magazine

Kelley said she believes ARA should have continued into the 2021-22 school year. She opted not to return for the upcoming school year that will see the in-person learning five days a week return.

“I realized my philosophy of teaching. It kindled a lot of creativity,” Kelley said of the virtual setting. “For some students, it really does work for them. For a lot of students it doesn’t work. They need to have their option. We want students to have the same high-quality education across the board.”

Kelley said she felt like she could be a better help to students and others, regardless of age, in a more creative environment she feels ARA fostered.

“Sometimes highly talented people can be outside the box,” Kelley said. “...COVID changed everybody. It really did. When they sent us home at the beginning of the pandemic I didn’t realize how much stress I had been under. It took that time of reflection to understand how to take care of myself. If I can’t take care of myself I can’t take care of the students.”

She was never so excited as the day the magazine was published. “They really did a good job,” she said. “Our last [online] meet they did not want to say goodbye. It broke my heart.”