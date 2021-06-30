ACPS officials: Yearlong block schedule gives more class time

The scheduling also is in line with division administrators’ push for innovation in the classroom and advancing an instructional model that focuses on collaboration, communication, critical and creative thinking and citizenship in a more engaging away, according to Arnold.

ACHS Principal Derrick Brown said the block schedule taking effect in the 2021-22 school year helps teachers dive into lessons with more time and continuity.

“There are opportunities for yearlong classes that are harder to do on the semester block [schedule],” Brown told the board at its most recent meeting.

Brown said the additional face time teachers will have with students during longer classes is beneficial following a year where many weren’t physically in school because they opted to learn at home through the Amherst Remote Academy.

“I think that’s going to be definitely needed as we have 114 students coming into the high school as 10th graders who have never been in our building because they were in ARA,” Brown said. “So we’re going to need to spend more time with these students and build those relationships that we talk about being so important.”