'Always happily willing to help': Amherst schools' handyman honored for 41 years of service

On a recent afternoon at Amherst Middle School, Robert Jones installed plaques of three educators along the school’s new Hall of Fame wall.

It’s an example of the various tasks Jones, a longtime employee of the Amherst County Public Schools’ maintenance shop, performs as needed. For 41 years he has worked for the division, the majority of that time as part of maintenance staff that keeps the buildings operating efficiently.

He said whatever the need is he will tackle, from simple fixes to plumbing and carpentry. Jones recently was named one of the division’s two Support Staff of the Year recipient for the 2020-21 school year for his service to the division, an honor Jones said he was touched by.

“I think it was great,” Jones, 64, said of the recognition.

The maintenance staff’s mission is to operate and maintain 15 buildings consisting of more than 787,000 square feet, equipment and other assets as well as monitoring gas, water and electricity usage by implementing cost-saving measures as appropriate, according to the division’s website. The maintenance department, which consists of a dozen craftsmen, used combined skills to tackle any job asked of them, along with maintaining more than 260 acres of lawns, trees and shrubs to enhance exterior landscapes, the website states.