American Rescue Plan federal money helps boost Amherst County pay raises to 4%

The measure would save $38,800 but supervisors said they don’t want to remove the position that has been vacant since April 1, 2020 and has not been yet filled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just don’t know we can guarantee later down the road we would approve it,” Chair Jennifer Moore said if the position was removed.

“I’d rather leave that money in the budget,” Pugh said. “I know [the treasurer] is going to need that position … everybody that owns land and property in the county uses that department.”

Pugh said he is supportive of the near $154,000 from the ARP money replacing the contribution to the service authority going toward the pay raise boost, but he doesn’t want to cut further.

“Some of these budget cuts are tremendous,” Pugh said.

Pugh referenced a salary adjustment measure the board enacted in the current fiscal year, which Rodgers has said more than 30 employees received to bring their pay in line with the market average for what is paid in the region.

“A lot of people got a lot of big increases in their pay last year,” Pugh said.

Rodgers addressed the county’s goal of keeping and retaining employees through compensation.