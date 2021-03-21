American Rescue Plan federal money helps boost Amherst County pay raises to 4%

Amherst County’s local government is set to receive $6.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law March 11.
The federal stimulus allows the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to set aside $1 million for sewer expansion projects the Amherst County Service Authority intends to pursue in upcoming years. That measure frees up $151,893 the county planned to contribute to the ACSA in the 2021-21 fiscal year budget for other use, which the board now intends to use to boost employee pay raises.
The board previously decided on a 1.5% pay hike for the majority of county employees, while workers in constitutional offices and the department of social services are slated to receive a 5% raise because of state funding involved.
The board voted 2-1 Tuesday, with Supervisor David Pugh opposed and members Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers absent, to boost the raise from 1.5% to 4%. The board’s motion directs County Administrator Dean Rodgers and Stacey Wilkes, finance director, to proceed with making the 4% raise fit into the fiscal year 2022 budget that takes effect July 1.
Rodgers said the remaining amount of more than $5 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money could potentially be used for further investment in countywide broadband expansion, if the board chooses. The board is considering other budget cuts to implement the 4% raise but one in particular, not filling a vacant position in the treasurer’s office, is removed from the table, according to the board’s discussion.
The measure would save $38,800 but supervisors said they don’t want to remove the position that has been vacant since April 1, 2020 and has not been yet filled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just don’t know we can guarantee later down the road we would approve it,” Chair Jennifer Moore said if the position was removed.
“I’d rather leave that money in the budget,” Pugh said. “I know [the treasurer] is going to need that position … everybody that owns land and property in the county uses that department.”
Pugh said he is supportive of the near $154,000 from the ARP money replacing the contribution to the service authority going toward the pay raise boost, but he doesn’t want to cut further.
“Some of these budget cuts are tremendous,” Pugh said.
Pugh referenced a salary adjustment measure the board enacted in the current fiscal year, which Rodgers has said more than 30 employees received to bring their pay in line with the market average for what is paid in the region.
“A lot of people got a lot of big increases in their pay last year,” Pugh said.
Rodgers addressed the county’s goal of keeping and retaining employees through compensation.
“Our concern, of course, is that the other counties start pulling ahead [and] now we’re behind again,” Rodgers said. “We don’t want to lose the ground that we gained.”
“Market rates continue to adjust year by year,” Moore said. “And so we should continue to be competitive. I feel that way, because if not we’re going to be catching up years down the road the same way we just did this [fiscal] year.”
Moore said a 4% raise matches what Amherst County Public Schools’ employees will receive in the division’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
“I would hope they would be happy with a 4% raise,” Moore said. “I think 4% is fair.”
“We’ve got a lot of people who are struggling,” Pugh said, referring to county residents, adding: “I think 4% is a great raise …Four percent is a huge increase in my estimation.”
The board’s next budget work session is March 30, at which time it is expected to proceed with advertising finalized figures for a public hearing.