Amherst board appoints interim county administrator

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has appointed Jeremy Bryant as interim county administrator following the recent resignation of Dean Rodgers.

Bryant, the county’s director of community development, has headed the planning and zoning division since 2006. The board appointed him to the interim position following a closed session Tuesday on a 4-0 vote with member Claudia Tucker absent.

A 1997 graduate of Amherst County High School, Bryant steered the county through development of a new comprehensive plan in 2007 and several updates to that extensive document, a guide for future growth and development, including the most recent one earlier this year. The 16-year veteran of the county also has highly involved in efforts to grow the county, including the current Madison Heights master planning efforts and redevelopment endeavors for the Central Virginia Training Center property, as well as a countywide broadband expansion project underway.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said supervisors look forward to working with Bryant. Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said after the meeting the board will advertise for the county administrator position that oversees daily operations of the county government, which according to an August staffing report has 217 active full-time employees and 113 part-time employees.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community,” Bryant said. “I look forward to advancing the Board of Supervisors’ vision and working with a great team of staff members who deeply care about Amherst County.”

In early 2018, Bryant was selected to join the commonwealth’s Rural Broadband Coalition, which represents many stakeholders who have a role in developing policies to encourage broadband expansion across rural Virginia. He graduated from Radford University and holds a master’s degree in public administration from East Tennessee State University and a doctorate degree in leadership studies from the University of Lynchburg.

Prior to starting his Amherst County tenure in late 2006, he worked a few years as an environmental inspector for the City of Lynchburg.

Rodgers, who served as county administrator since August 2014, resigned following a closed session with the board on Sept. 20. In a phone interview, Tucker didn’t give exact reasons for a majority of the board asking for his resignation, which she opposed, but in her view they didn’t reach to the level of justifying his being removed from the role.

Bryant said the county will sort out management of responsibilities within the community development department as he takes on the interim administrator role.

“Amherst County is my home,” Bryant said. “I care about the people and how we can help them. I see great potential in the future and I look forward to what that means for Amherst County.”