Amherst board denies rezoning for planned Madison Heights townhomes

A rezoning request to build two dozen townhomes on the corner of Dillard Road and Virginia 130 in Madison Heights was denied during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ June 21 meeting.

The 2.3-acre parcel, zoned General Commercial (B-2) was requested to go Multi-Family Residential (R-2) to allow for the 24 townhome units in three proposed buildings.

“It’s extremely narrow,” Tyler Creasy, zoning administrator, said of the parcel. “It’s not very wide.”

Russell Nixon, of Nixon Land Surveying, representing the applicant, said under the current zoning a by-right use such as a store or a gas station would generate much more traffic than the townhome development. Traffic was a major concern raised by supervisors and a few speakers during a public hearing on the rezoning proposal.

“We feel pretty confident we can make this a good development and get a good entrance,” Russell Nixon told supervisors.

Holcomb Nixon, of Madison Heights, during the hearing asked supervisors to deny the request.

“This is going to cause a real traffic problem,” he said. “This is not a good location for 24-unit town housing.”

The Amherst County Planning Commission in May recommended approval of the rezoning. The only commission member to vote against it, Jim Thompson, addressed supervisors during their hearing on the proposal and reiterated his concerns of traffic and the project proposed so close to Virginia 130.

Thompson said he visited the site on three separate occasions to observe traffic. He is particularly concerned with children playing at the townhome property close to the heavily traveled intersection.

“I really think this is just not a good location for rezoning commercial to residential,” Thompson said.

Supervisors read two letters during the meeting from residents opposed to the project. Jennifer Bell, who wrote county officials, said in her correspondence she has witnessed accidents and near-accidents at the stretch.

“This is already a dangerous intersection. It stays congested constantly,” Bell wrote. “There are numerous sites in Amherst County better suited for this development.”

Seth Good, of Frank Good Builders, pursued building townhomes on the parcel and addressed the board during the hearing.

“I really couldn’t see what possibly else you can do with the property,” Good said. “I know there is a need for housing in Madison Heights. I do think we can build something that is very pretty for the county. I do think there’s a big need for it.”

He said a gas station or similar business use would bring more traffic as by-right zoning, which doesn’t include the public hearing process, and he doesn’t understand that logic as far as concerns raised.

“If I thought it was unsafe I would not be proposing it,” Good said.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said in his years in law enforcement as a former sheriff he has seen “pretty horrific crashes” at the intersection.

“It does concern me with a residential development right in that intersection that is pretty heavily traveled,” said Ayers.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said he is conflicted on the issue because there is a need for more rental properties in Madison Heights. He noted the layout calls for 10.4 townhome units per acre on a strip of land he described as unique.

“That’s awful dense development for that parcel of land,” said Pugh. “I have some concerns with that…I don’t think it’s the right piece of property for such a dense development sitting on the corner.”

The planned townhomes would have been located in close proximity to an apartment complex off Elon Road if approved.

“[Virginia Department of Transportation] may have signed off on it but that doesn’t mean the county has to,” Supervisor Tom Martin said. “I won’t be supporting the rezoning purely from a traffic standpoint.”

