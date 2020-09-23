Amherst board enacts changes to taxes affecting county businesses

After more than a year of planning among the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, several changes to business taxes are set to take effect Jan. 1.
The board unanimously approved ordinance amendments at a Sept. 15 meeting that abolishes the merchants’ capital tax, restructures the business and occupational licensing (BPOL) tax and modernized sections of the county’s code that County Attorney Michael Lockaby said are obsolete and no longer complies with state law.
“It’s certainly been a long haul,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said of the board’s lengthy review of the measures.
The county has described the measures as bringing equity to businesses and is “revenue neutral.” Eliminating the merchants’ capital tax, a local tax on retailers or wholesalers’ stock or inventory on hand as of Jan. 1, would lessen revenue by $300,000 annually, which is offset by $305,000 projected to come in from the BPOL changes, according to figures presented supervisors.
The BPOL tax will be restructured at 20 cents per $100 in gross receipts for retailers and 5 cents per $100 in gross purchases for retailers. County officials have said the change is designed to not negatively affect “mom and pop” locally owned stores — for example, stores that sell gasoline but do not make a large profit doing so — and not overburden small businesses that have high gross receipts but low margins.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently said just more than 200 businesses in the county would be affected by nixing the merchants’ capital tax and about 125 are affected by the BPOL change.
No one spoke in favor or against the changes during a Sept. 15 public hearing.
Lockaby said the ordinance change also includes some “cleanup,” including a slight update to the procedure for refunding of taxes erroneously paid by making it more streamlined and have more internal checks on the process, among a few other measures.
Supervisor David Pugh asked if the tax measures would create much work for county staff and constitutional officers.
“It seems like it would be a big change,” Pugh said.
Lockaby said the measures may simplify the processes for Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby, who has been proactive in making businesses aware of the changes.
“It will mean slightly different reporting requirements and returns that would have to be filed by businesses,” Lockaby said to supervisors.
Two other potential tax measures, a possible increase of the meals tax from 4% to 6% and a tax on cigarettes of 27 cents per pack, still are under the board’s review and are set to come forward for public hearings in October. Those two combined potential taxes are estimated to generate $1.5 million annually for the county.
