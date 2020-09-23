Amherst board enacts changes to taxes affecting county businesses

County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently said just more than 200 businesses in the county would be affected by nixing the merchants’ capital tax and about 125 are affected by the BPOL change.

No one spoke in favor or against the changes during a Sept. 15 public hearing.

Lockaby said the ordinance change also includes some “cleanup,” including a slight update to the procedure for refunding of taxes erroneously paid by making it more streamlined and have more internal checks on the process, among a few other measures.

Supervisor David Pugh asked if the tax measures would create much work for county staff and constitutional officers.

“It seems like it would be a big change,” Pugh said.

Lockaby said the measures may simplify the processes for Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby, who has been proactive in making businesses aware of the changes.

“It will mean slightly different reporting requirements and returns that would have to be filed by businesses,” Lockaby said to supervisors.

Two other potential tax measures, a possible increase of the meals tax from 4% to 6% and a tax on cigarettes of 27 cents per pack, still are under the board’s review and are set to come forward for public hearings in October. Those two combined potential taxes are estimated to generate $1.5 million annually for the county.

