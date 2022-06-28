Amherst board OKs permit for Madison Heights auto repair garage

Amherst County officials recently approved a special exception permit for Motor World to establish an automotive repair garage in Madison Heights at the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Dillard Road.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on June 21 unanimously approved the permit for the 2.1-acre site zoned General Commercial (B-2). Motor World operates a facility just north of the site on U.S. 29 that sells used cars.

The company is expanding its business to sell cars and repair vehicles. Joshua Huffines, the owner, recently regraded the lot to allow for additional parking, new lighting and repaving and closed an entrance on Dillard Road for more parking.

County Zoning Administrator Tyler Creasy said those improvements have made the site safer. The automotive repair will take place in the rear building on the lot.

Russell Nixon, of Nixon Land Surveying, who is working with Motor World on the project, said Huffines can do state inspections on vehicles for sale at the garage but not vehicles from the general public. Nixon said Huffines gets charged a lot of money to transport vehicles from the other location to another repair shop.

The new garage helps Motor World save money and time while lowering gas costs in shorter drives for vehicle transports, said Nixon. Landscaping planned on the site is a nice touch, Nixon added.

“Mr. Huffines really does want to make this a great area for Madison Heights,” Nixon said.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said plans for the property fit perfectly with how it’s been used in the past.

“They put a lot of money into this property,” said Pugh. “It’s a nicer entrance and exit, a nicer view.”

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers complimented Huffines for the property’s appearance that he describe as “pretty phenomenal.”

“I think it represents the county well in what he’s done there,” Ayers said. “Obviously, he’s made a substantial investment in this piece of property. He’s put in a lot of hard work to make sure it is aesthetically pleasing to the community.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said what has been done at the site “is nothing short of amazing.”

In other news:

The board approved a special exception permit for a short-term rental of a historic property in Amherst known as Althone Farm. The 31-acre site at 196 Althone Lane in Amherst has a main dwelling and seven buildings including a brick kitchen, barns, a smokehouse and a toolshed, according to the application.

“Althone Farm has been a landmark since the 1800s,” said Cindy Ferguson, property manager. “Known to many for its beauty and history, the family has maintained it eloquently. They feel this use is suitable for the property and this endeavor will be an asset to the county and the region.”

Also during the meeting, the board voted 4-1, with Martin opposed, to approve an ordinance amending subdivision platting requirements for family divisions to include aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews in the definition of immediate family members.

