Amherst board targets funding options for Gateway sewer project in Madison Heights

Several months after granting zoning approval of plans for a large-scale residential development on 17 acres in Madison Heights near the Virginia 210 and Virginia 163 intersection, Amherst County officials are mulling funding options for a sewer project to accommodate growth needs in that area.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors received a report from R.T. Taylor, of Davenport & Co., the county’s financing consultant, during its Dec. 6 meeting on financing measures for the Gateway Sanitary Sewer Project, a new utility line planned in southern Madison Heights. The board already has assigned $1 million of federal American Rescue Plant Act money for that project and a pump station for utility infrastructure to serve the River Road area.

The Gateway project has been estimated to cost $3 million, which creates the need for additional financing. Supervisor Tom Martin said during discussions on Dec. 6 the county is looking at roughly $2.5 million in additional financing.

A mixed-use residential and commercial project by developer Terry Morcom is set to begin soon on about 17 acres on Virginia 163, a development consisting of a senior living and memory care facility and more than 500 housing units combined through apartments and villas for seniors. The project, which the board approved in September, is served by public water but currently lacks sewer infrastructure.

Morcom has told supervisors not having that available probably kills the project. According to county documents presented to the board at the time of zoning review, the development is estimated to provide about $597,000 in annual tax revenue when built out in future years.

No decisions have yet been made on the Gateway sewer line and the board is expected to further discuss funding options with Davenport in early 2023. The Dec. 6 discussion included a potential special utility district for the Morcom property that creates flexibility for the developer to share in the costs, which Taylor described as a “switch” if necessary if the development does not take off as planned and the county’s debt service mounts without needed tax revenue to offset it.

Taylor told supervisors that in 2024, if things go as planned, according to the developer, the Amherst County Service Authority would recognize revenues tied to the development and Gateway sewer project totaling about $106,000 and that incremental revenue source could offset future debt service over several years.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said the county is looking into federal grant funding as another funding source for sewer infrastructure upgrades.

According to county documents presented to the board Dec. 6, residents in the River Road area have aging drain fields that could not be replaced if they fail and additional ACSA sewer infrastructure will allow those residents to connect in the future.

Taylor told the board interim financing can be pursued for the Gateway sewer project “even if we don’t know the final number to the penny” as the county explores options in the near future and selects one.

David Pugh, the board’s chair who also serves on the ACSA board of directors, said the authority is not a risk-taking entity and county funding would be needed for the project to move forward.

Martin, who also serves on the ACSA board, said the board of supervisors needs to firmly understand how the Gateway project could benefit other nearby areas.

“I’d like to understand what those areas are,” Martin said. “Let’s look at the full benefit of it and come back and discuss it.”

Just before discussing the Gateway sewer project, the board heard from county resident Mike Bryant and his wife, June, who during public comments raised concerns with personal property tax assessments on vehicles; they feel the tax bills are too high.

The board approved a 20% rebate for personal property earlier this year to offset those effects, but Mike Bryant told supervisors he thinks they could have done more and asked them to provide more relief for residents as the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget talks near.

Mike Bryant during public comments asked the board to follow the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in granting more personal property tax relief.

Ayers addressed the Bryants' concerns while discussing the Gateway project, saying the reason Bedford County officials recently gave a 33% rebate for residents on personal property tax for their vehicles is because the tax revenue from business and residential development there is “just incredible.”

“What we are doing here today is trying to create development in our community,” Ayers said, adding the end goal is to enjoy the same benefits in Bedford County and not have to overly rely on the real estate tax. “We’re here trying to decide how to do that.”

Ayers said Morcom’s development and the Madison Heights Town Centre project, a mixed-use residential and commercial project planning hundreds of homes through apartments and single-family houses on U.S. 29 Business just south of the Seminole Plaza shopping center, are two sizable projects positioning the county for much-needed growth.

“They’re taking a risk on our community to develop millions of dollars and we’ve got to try to do a little bit to help these folks develop in this community so we see a larger tax base,” Ayers said. “I’m definitely open-minded and look forward to help developers grow our community.”

Martin said he doesn’t think there’s any doubt the county board will pursue the Gateway sewer line.

“We’re just figuring out the best way to pay for it,” Martin said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker echoed Ayers’ comments on the board supporting the development any way it can to strengthen the county’s tax base.

“We can’t keep waiting,” Tucker said. “We’ve got to make things happen in this county.”

Pugh said if the development doesn’t work out as planned and the county has a bond of several million dollars to pay back, it fall on county taxpayers or ACSA rate payers and he's concerned of those potential added costs.

“There’s never a free lunch,” Pugh said. “If you take this on you’ve got to take a gamble hoping it works out but it could put us behind the 8-ball if it doesn’t.”

Ayers said the entire county would benefit from the tax revenue the development will bring and that money hopefully will offset the sewer project costs.

Pugh also inquired about the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County possibly contributing toward the Gateway project. He said the board must protect the assets of the county and taxpayers, even above interests of developers, as it considers a decision on funding the Gateway project.

Ayers said he believes the Virginia 210 area is where the county needs to focus much attention in regard to development.

Martin said whether Morcom’s envisioned project takes off or not, the sewer line opens the land up for future development.

“So we’re setting ourselves up for good things,” Martin said.