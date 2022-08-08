Amherst board to hold public hearing on proposed zoning change for campgrounds

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 on a proposed change to Amherst County’s zoning ordinance that designates campgrounds in the Agricultural Residential (A-1) district from a permitted use to a special exception use.

In addition, the planned measure also changes travel trailer parks to campgrounds so that use may include tents, yurts, cabins or other structures suitable for temporary habitation.

“In addition, due to the intensity of the use, the change from a permitted use to a special exception will allow citizens, and more importantly, adjoining property owners the ability to voice any concerns about a proposed campground,” a staff report to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors states.

The board voted unanimously to move the proposed zoning change to a public hearing during its Aug. 2 meeting.

“The existing code says that in the agricultural district you can camp for less than four consecutive weeks in a portable facility, a tent or a camper,” Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, told the board.

While that will continue, Bryant said, the department recommends making campgrounds a special exception through a more intense review process that gives residents a chance to voice concerns before supervisors and the Amherst County Planning Commission.

“Imagine single-family dwellings in an agricultural district with a campground beside it, right now it’s a permitted use,” Bryant said.

Supervisor Tom Martin asked if the zoning change, if approved, makes any existing campground operations “non-conforming” to the ordinance.

“I don’t think that would create any real problems,” Bryant said.

The board also moved forward to a public hearing on Aug. 16 another proposed zoning change on minimum lot standards and platting requirements for storm water facilities, utilities and cemetery lots. The purpose is to offer flexibility for future developers, citizens and utility companies, according to the county.

A third proposed zoning change headed to an Aug. 16 public hearing adds to the county’s site plan review requirements that architectural elevations be provided for any new or structurally altered buildings in the Village (V-1) district.

The ordinance change, if approved, would provide county staff, elected officials and county residents the ability to better understand the appearance of the development being proposed, according to the county. In addition, it includes language to incorporate storm water facility lots as a permitted use in various zoning districts.

The proposed change provides developers with the opportunity to create storm water facility lots that can be managed by homeowner associations and property owner associations and to ensure the maintenance of such facilities is not foisted onto the property owner on which the facilities exist.

The public hearings are at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.