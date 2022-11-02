Amherst council candidates have big hopes with small town feel

Each of the three Amherst Town Council seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election are contested races, with four incumbents and three newcomers on the ballot.

In the mayor’s race, Dwayne Tuggle seeks to secure another term in office. He has served the role since 2017 and faces a challenge from town resident R.A. “Tony” Robertson.

In one of two councilor races, incumbents Janice Wheaton, Andra Higginbotham and retired Amherst Police Chief Kenneth Watts are running, with the two highest vote-getters securing another term. Town residents Nathaniel Chase and Michael Driskill are going head-to-head for another council seat.

All candidates were asked the following questions from the News & Advance ahead of the election. Their emailed responses are as follows:

Q: Why are you running for Town Council?

Chase: “There are several reasons why I am running for Amherst Town Council. Serving these past 11 months on the Town Planning Commission is a learning experience and only increases my interest in the local government process. I believe a young adult voice is needed on Amherst Town Council. In addition, I would bring a new approach to the discussions and decisions of Council.”

Driskill: “Town Council needs another member with a broad range of experience and a mature approach to problem solving.”

Higginbotham: “I am running for Town Council because I love this town and want to make sure this town is a healthy town, a family friendly town, a town that people want to live in.”

Robertson: “I am running for Mayor because I want to serve the great town that I call home and love so much. I think the Town Council, and any board for that matter, should consist of members that are diverse and represent the entire community and not just certain aspects of it.”

Tuggle: “Amherst is a great town to live in. I would like to continue to work with Council to move the town forward as well as preserving its past.”

Watts: “I was employed by the town for 33 years. I have been serving on Council for several terms. I have an in-depth knowledge of town history and operations. I grew up here, and I love this town. I believe I have much to offer.”

Wheaton: “I am running for re-election to Town Council because I am so passionate about Amherst and its people, my constituents. I grew up here and love living here. My goal as a Town Council member is to make sure Amherst stays an inviting place to live. I want to help preserve our town’s small town charm while also promoting local businesses. I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with stakeholders from various backgrounds and getting to better know my constituents while keeping them informed of important town issues.”

Q: What in your view are successes for the town and challenges you aim to help address if elected or re-elected?

Chase: “As a town, Amherst is successful. One success is maintaining a small-town atmosphere with local small businesses on Main Street, plantings throughout town by the Garden Club, sidewalks, and the development of the recreational lakes on Route 60 west. These types of successes make Amherst an attractive place to raise a family. However, there are challenges for Amherst. The August 2022 Community Vision Survey strongly indicated a need for more family friendly attractions such as play spaces and multi-use trails. The citizens commented that multi-use and single-family housing is needed as well.”

Driskill: “Our town is an excellent small community with lots of potential. Our Central Business District is attractive and reflects historic charm. Our residential areas are well-kept and inviting. One of the challenges that I would like to help address is incorporating findings from the Community Vision Survey into the Town Of Amherst Comprehensive Plan and then bringing elements of the plan into fruition. Another challenge with which I would like to be involved is near-term use and long-term development of the Brockman Industrial Park.”

Higginbotham: “I am glad that our town water passes all the necessary tests. We do have safe healthy water. Plus our water pipes have been replaced throughout town. It is a great achievement to have our first canine dog working with the town police. Plus it is great to have such a well-trained police department. I would like to see more industry within the town. I would like to see a nice family restaurant, with a buffet. Most of all I would like to know more about what the people want and feel that we need.”

Robertson: “I do believe that the Town has done some wonderful things for the area. However, some of the issues seem to be personally motivated at times and a waste of time and money. One example is the park that was decided on Scott’s Hill Road off of Garland Avenue. That area is not convenient or safe due to the creek and dam. Residents of that area found out about the park on the news or by word of mouth after the fact. That was wrong. Communication from the Town needs to be improved. The residents on these streets should have been notified regarding the situation.”

Tuggle: “We have made great strides in updating our infrastructure as well as working to move the police department forward to becoming the smallest fully accredited police department in the state. We have purchased and maintain a passive type park area that provides walking picnic areas as well as fishing that is getting daily use from our citizens. I see that we need to search for ways to bring in additional family oriented activities and locate more recreational space for our town residents. With the help of all other members on Council I feel these successes we have had in the past can continue and the future plans will bring a very bright future to OUR Town.”

Watts: “The town has successfully upgraded most of our infrastructure. We have been very proactive in that regard. Our finances are in excellent shape, which I credit to sound financial practices, not only from this Council, but past Councils as well, which has allowed us to suspend collecting any real estate taxes for several years. As I have said before, in my time on Council I have learned that the citizens are starved for recreational opportunities. We have done much, but there is still more I want to accomplish. I am especially interested in economic development. I have tried to solicit other grocery chains to give the people options. I will continue that effort as new opportunities present themselves.”

Wheaton: “In recent years, I think Council has been successful at focusing on improving and managing our town’s infrastructure. This is key to keeping our residents happy while also attracting new businesses. An opportunity for continued improvement is communication between Council and town residents. I am proud that our Town Council meetings are now streamed live on YouTube, which increases transparency with our constituents.”

Q: What makes Amherst such a great place to live? How will you build on that?

Chase: “As a young adult who lives in a downtown apartment, Amherst is walkable for basic services such as pharmacy, grocery, library and local restaurants. For many people, Amherst is situated between two major places of employment, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. People in the town are friendly and helpful. To build on what already makes Amherst a great place to live, I would work with the citizens to implement their requests so clearly stated in the Community Vision Survey. As an example, Town Council could begin to prioritize these requests as short-term and long-term goals.”

Driskill: “Our small-town ambiance is what makes this town. I am heartened by the friendly people that I meet in my travels every day. While keeping the town financially sound, I would like to see development of recreation space that we could use for family outings and community events.”

Higginbotham: “Amherst is a great town to live in; we have a very low crime rate. We have nice sidewalks to take our morning or evening walks on. The people are very friendly and pleasant. I love living in the town of Amherst.”

Robertson: “Amherst has so much to offer with its deep heritage, warm hospitality, and natural beauty. We need to keep the small town feel, but we also need to welcome new residents and businesses. We need to not only have reasons for new people to discover Amherst, but we need to have reasons for our youth to remain. We cannot turn away businesses that will generate tax revenue only to have them set up shop in a neighboring town or county.”

Tuggle: “Our town is progressing into the future but holding on to that small town feel which makes this a great place to live. I am on the boards of Virginia Planning District Commissions as well as the Virginia Municipal League and this helps give our town exposure across the state and give us a chance to market OUR town on a statewide level. I feel with that with Council working together we can continue to progress but also maintain a great place to live and raise a family.”

Watts: “Amherst is a small town with our own unique small town charm. I want to see controlled growth that maintains that theme. We have wonderful people who are not shy to speak and waive to total strangers. I want the town to stay friendly and continue to be a great place to live and visit.”

Wheaton: “Amherst is a warm, welcoming, safe place to live and raise a family. We aren’t a big city, but have easy access to both Lynchburg and Charlottesville. Maintaining this charm while also giving our residents more to do and experience will attract new residents and families.”