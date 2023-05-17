Amherst Town Council voted 4-1 on May 10 to no longer allow an in-town water rate for nonprofits that are located outside town limits, a measure that will affect the Amherst Recreation Center’s pool on Kenmore Road in Amherst.

Council had voted to allow a reduced rate for the pool in April 2021 with member Janice Wheaton opposed, in April 2021.

Councilor Mike Driskill, who is involved with the Amherst pool that marks its 60th anniversary this year, said it is only a half mile from town limits. He motioned for the in-town water rate measure to continue and was the only council member to support it.

“The town has long lamented that we do not have a YMCA,” Driskill said. “The Amherst pool fills that need.”

The 120,000-gallon pool’s operating costs are mainly for water and chemicals, Driskill said. The pool is a nonprofit multi-use facility with members from Amherst County and the town of Amherst that is “low budget” and affordable, he said.

“The reduced water rate is a key factor for the pool staying in business,” Driskill said, adding: “We cater to people who want a clean, safe place to swim.”

The pool is run by dedicated volunteers, Driskill said, and he spoke of personally seeing the benefits it brings to families.

“Why in the world would anyone vote against that?” he said.

The Amherst pool last year spent $5,300 on water and if not for the reduced rate would have paid about $10,600, a representative, Jason Ingram, told council.

Councilor Sharon Turner said the main factor in her opposition is the pool not being located in town.

“I really have an issue with that,” Turner said.

Wheaton said she feels giving a reduced rate is not fair to families and individuals in town that are struggling to pay water bills.

“I understand the benefit of the facility. However, it does not benefit the town as a whole,” Wheaton said. “I believe if you’re in town, you pay in-town rates and if you’re out of town, you pay out-of-town rates.”

“We can’t bail out everyone who has a money problem,” Councilor Andra Higginbotham added.

In another matter, council held a work session in late April on the town’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Council’s discussion involved concerns related to salary increases for town staff, a proposed pay hike for council members and inclusion of $250,000 for land acquisition should the council choose to purchase land for any park or recreational activities, according to meeting minutes from that work session.

Council directed Town Manager Sara McGuffin to revise the budget plan by removing the $250,000 for land acquisition, setting a suggested 7% pay raise for town staff to 5% and providing options to council in addressing salaries of employees who are below market value for their positions, and nixing a pay raise for the mayor and council. A vote on the budget, which takes effect July 1, is expected at council’s June meeting.