Amherst Councilman Watts bids farewell as new member is elected, three incumbents keep seats

Longtime Amherst Town Councilor Kenneth Watts bid farewell to colleagues Wednesday in what he said was his last council meeting after coming up short in a reelection campaign.

Watts, a retired Amherst town police chief who was first elected in 2012, was the lowest vote-getter in a three-way race between himself and incumbents Janice Wheaton and Andra Higginbotham, who each were reelected.

According to unofficial election results not yet finalized, Higginbotham received 467 votes, or 34.7%; Wheaton had 450 votes, or 33.4% and Watts tallied 418 votes, or 31%.

Amherst resident Mike Driskill also is set to join council as its newest member, receiving 480 votes, or 59%, over challenger Holden Chase, who had 329 votes, or 40.4%, in a special election.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle was elected to a third term with 433 votes, or 52.1%, over challenger Tony Robertson, who had 390 votes, or 46.9%, according to the unofficial results.

Results from mailed absentee ballots received by the deadline and processed after Election Day were not yet available just before noon Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, Watts congratulated the winners and said all candidates did a fantastic job with their campaigns. He said next month he will be at a conference and not able to attend council’s December meeting, which is why he publicly gave a farewell.

“I enjoyed working with everybody,” Watts said. “It was a good run and I’m proud of my showing.”

Tuggle, who previously worked as a Virginia State Police officer, said he and Watts have been in service together professionally for more than 30 years.

“You are truly going to be missed,” Tuggle told Watts. “You’re kind of like my sounding board.”

Watts said he will stay in touch and looks forward to sitting with town staff in attending future meetings as a citizen.

“I’m not going to let you forget me,” Watts told council.

Higginbotham said he enjoyed working with Watts.

“You brought a lot to the table,” Higginbotham said.

Watts said between service to the town police department and on council he’s had close to 40 years.

“It’s time for the old buzzard to retire,” he said.

Driskill, who retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years and worked as a quality manager at Glad Manufacturing in Amherst for 17 years, said he looks forward to starting his new role on council in 2023. His father, Dave Driskill, owned and operated Driskill Funeral Home in Amherst.

“He would be very proud today,” Mike Driskill said of his election.

Active in the Amherst County Republican Party, Driskill has descried himself as a fiscal conservative, willing to learn, easy to get along with and a good fit for council.

“I want to get into the flow as quick as I can,” Driskill said.

Tuggle said the town government is moving in a good direction and he is pleased the voters allowed him to keep contributing.

“I think we are doing great work here,” Tuggle said of council. “So I’m happy they brought me back and we can continue this.”

Tuggle publicly congratulated Chase and noted his positive contributions to the town as a member of its planning commission. The competitive field this year with contested races in all three categories was good to see and council invites that engagement in the process, Tuggle said.

Past elections have had to have write-ins in some cases and races often were unopposed, he pointed out.

“It shows there are people interested,” Tuggle said. “Now we have extra people running. It’s a great thing that people want to get involved.”

Higginbotham said is thankful to have an opportunity to serve another term.

“I just want to be a help,” Higginbotham said. “I’m a servant. I just work to serve the town and do the best I can for the town.”

Wheaton said she is grateful to her friends, family and the Amherst community for their support during her reelection campaign. She thanked town residents for trusting her with their vote.

“I’m excited to get to work making Amherst an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Wheaton said.