Amherst County approves fiscal year 2022 budget, tax rates remain unchanged

“We have stayed true to this mission while expanding existing services within our means and identifying efficiencies and cost savings where possible,” Rodgers said in a March 30 letter to the board.

Revenues in the FY 2021-22 general fund have increased by $2.7 million, or 6.2%, a result of drawing from savings for the capital improvement plan, a new cigarette tax of 27 cents per pack starting in July and a countywide real estate reassessment in 2020, according to the county.

“While the County [government] did not experience any significant effects from the COVID-19 pandemic during FY 2021, it also did not experience any significant economic growth during the same period,” Rodgers wrote in the letter. “The pandemic created many economic hardships throughout the community and staff has spent most of FY 2021 finding and distributing resources as they have been made available from state and federal sources. The work related to the pandemic will continue through FY 2025.”

The budget’s spending consists of 31% for education, 22% for public safety, 10% for human resources, 8% toward debt service, 4% in the CIP and the remaining 25% going to the remaining general fund expenditures. The real estate tax rate will stay at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, a mark it’s been at since 2016.