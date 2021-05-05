Amherst County approves fiscal year 2022 budget, tax rates remain unchanged

Amherst County’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which contains no tax increases, received unanimous approval April 28 from the board of supervisors.
The $47.6 million budget that becomes effective July 1 is a $2.9 million increase, includes a 4% pay hike for county employees and raises compensation for constitutional offices and the social services department by 5%. The general fund of $45.8 million includes funding for staffing a fourth ambulance to improve response times for emergency services. The solid waste fund is $1.8 million.
The $1.4 million capital improvement plan (CIP) includes a master plan in Madison Heights, an overhaul of the county’s financial accounting software and courthouse security investments.
Expansion of broadband availability and getting reliable, high-speed internet access to all residents and business regardless of location is the highest priority for the coming fiscal year, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
An annual certification bonus for emergency medical services workers, an education incentive to entice new hires in EMS and funding bring two solid waste convenience centers, the Pedlar and Boxwood Farm sites, to 12-hour, seven-day-per-week operations, is included in the budget.
Rodgers said the board’s mission statement “to nurture a vibrant and healthy community through transparent and fiscally responsible leadership and quality services” is maintained in the new budget.
“We have stayed true to this mission while expanding existing services within our means and identifying efficiencies and cost savings where possible,” Rodgers said in a March 30 letter to the board.
Revenues in the FY 2021-22 general fund have increased by $2.7 million, or 6.2%, a result of drawing from savings for the capital improvement plan, a new cigarette tax of 27 cents per pack starting in July and a countywide real estate reassessment in 2020, according to the county.
“While the County [government] did not experience any significant effects from the COVID-19 pandemic during FY 2021, it also did not experience any significant economic growth during the same period,” Rodgers wrote in the letter. “The pandemic created many economic hardships throughout the community and staff has spent most of FY 2021 finding and distributing resources as they have been made available from state and federal sources. The work related to the pandemic will continue through FY 2025.”
The budget’s spending consists of 31% for education, 22% for public safety, 10% for human resources, 8% toward debt service, 4% in the CIP and the remaining 25% going to the remaining general fund expenditures. The real estate tax rate will stay at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, a mark it’s been at since 2016.
Supervisors during recent budget deliberations opted against raising the meals tax rate to generate additional revenue. The meals tax will stay at 4% and is projected to bring more than $197,600 in additional revenue as the county did not see a decrease in people purchasing meals from restaurants, caterers or grocery/deli providers because of the pandemic, according to FY 2022 budget documents.
Though the budget funds two additional public safety positions for the new ambulance, two posts were not included in the upcoming fiscal year: a full-time fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. Those positions will be carried forward for future consideration beyond the FY 2022 budget, Rodgers said.
“We continue our investments in public safety, staffing needs, supporting our valued employees and citizens, and planning to serve the community for years to come with improved facilities and processes,” Rodgers said. “All of this has been accomplished without raising tax rates on our citizens.”