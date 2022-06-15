Amherst County contracts for new software vendor

After a few years of discussion and planning, Amherst County officials have authorized a contract with a company for an overhaul of its financial software in a move the county has said will bring much-needed efficiencies and improvements.

Jackie Viar, the county’s director of information technology, said the process to select a new vendor began in July 2021 with a budget of $1.2 million. The board of supervisors on June 7 approved entering into the contract with RDA Systems, Inc., which was chosen out of four firms that submitted bids and, according to Viar, is the best fit for the county government’s needs.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re finally there,” Viar said.

Viar said the timeframe for full implementation of the new software is estimated to take two years. The project should fall well under the budget established for the overhaul, according to the presentation to supervisors.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, thanked county staff for the work done in bringing the project forward.

“…It looks we’ve got a good product here at a good price so let’s hope it helps our financial system, as we all understand the complexities of that,” said Pugh.

A goal of the upgrade is to implement a robust system with enhanced capabilities for departments and the new system also will have a strong citizen focus where residents can access tax bills online, make payments and interact with county departments in a “contemporary manner,” according to county documents.

RDA Systems, Inc. specifically caters to small schools, towns and counties and is 100% Google Cloud based.

The county has used the previous vendor since 1989 and an overhaul is desperately needed in the interest of efficiency, County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said. Stacey McBride, director of finance, has told supervisors of struggles with the past software she described as four generations behind where other systems are.

In other news:

The board voted 4-1, with Supervisor Tom Martin opposed, to authorize a public hearing for its June 21 meeting for a proposed zoning ordinance change that modifies family division regulations in subdivision platting. The measure would expand the county’s definition of immediate family members to include aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A member of an immediate family currently is defined as any person who is a natural or legally defined offspring, stepchild, spouse, grandchild, grandparent, sister or brother or parent of the owner or beneficiary.

