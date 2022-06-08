Amherst County Crime Log and citations, April 17 to April 30

APRIL 17

Drug Violation/ Driving without a License, Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 25, was charged.

Public Intoxication/Obstruction without Force, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 30, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Silvers Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 45, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a computer from a church.

1 citation for no operators license on U.S. 29 N in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 N in Amherst, 1 citation for no liability insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating vehicle without displaying plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst.

APRIL 18

1 citation for improper right turn on red on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obey a traffic light on U.S. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

APRIL 19

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous merchandise from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Yankee View Lane, Amherst, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on personal property.

1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

APRIL 20

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst, an Amherst woman, 19, was charged.

Shoplifting, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 citation for failure to maintain control on Thomas Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights.

APRIL 21

Assault and Battery, Tammy Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 25, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Wildwood Acres Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged.

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Sycamore Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

2 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obey lane markings on U.S. 29 S Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 S in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to obey stop sign on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for vehicle inspection sticker: make/use counterfeit on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper use of dealer plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

APRIL 22

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; two unknown offenders stole money from a local business by way of “quick change scam”.

Petit Larceny, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a mountain bike from a residence.

APRIL 23

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Flatwood Roads, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a home and Shed and stole miscellaneous items

Assault and Battery, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 25, was charged.

Assault and Battery, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 21, was charged.

Maliciously Shoot/Throw at Car, Braxton Ridge Road, Amherst; a juvenile was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Longview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

APRIL 24

Driving While Intoxicated, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 46, was charged.

Property Damage, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 3 citations for speeding on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for driving while suspended on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for possess title issued to another on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

APRIL 25

Shoplifting, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local store.

Petit Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Assault and Battery, Flatwoods Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 27, was charged.

2 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving while license is revoked on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obtain vehicle registration and title on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper display of license plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for not providing proof of insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for reckless by speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

APRIL 26

Assault ad Battery, Glenway Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 39 year, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Phyllis Lea Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a ladder from a residence.

Burglary, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole medication.

3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for reckless by speed on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for farm use violation on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for use of cellphone while operating a motor vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for pass stopped school bus on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

APRIL 27

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights; a Rustburg woman, 30, and a Madison Heights man, 43, were charged.

Assault: Malicious Injury, Lancer Lane, Amherst, a juvenile was charged.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 7 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to move over for emergency vehicle on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to wear a seatbelt on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for no proof of insurance on Glade Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper registration/title or plates on Glade Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Glade Road in Madison Heights, 6 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for no proof of insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 citations for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to carry registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Lyttleton Lane in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving while suspended on Lyttleton Lane in Madison Heights, 1 citation for switched decals on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for fictitious inspection on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired inspection on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 7 citations for expired inspection on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

APRIL 28

Drug Violation, Sidney Drive, Amherst; a Monroe woman, 61, was charged.

1 citation for speeding on S Main Street in Amherst, 24 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 4 citations for failure to move over for emergency vehicle on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 5 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 in Monroe, 3 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 3 citations for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper display of license plates on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for no proof of insurance on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to stop for stop sign on Shearingham Drive in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on N Main Street in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 S in Amherst, 1 citation for expired inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired inspection on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 60 in Amherst.

APRIL 29

Burglary, Autumn View Lane, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous household items from a residence

Driving While Intoxicated/Drug Violation/Driving Suspended, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a License, Virginia 130 in Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Trespass after being Forbidden, Highview Drive, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 73, and two Buena Vista men, 68 and 45, were charged.

6 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for defective equipment on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 4 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Elon Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for not providing proof of insurance on Elon Road in Madison Heights, 3 citations for driving suspended on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 4 citations for expired inspection on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for no License on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for child restraint violation on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for fictitious inspection on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to yield right of way on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 6 citations for speeding on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving unlicensed on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for operating vehicle with no insurance on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 6 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for no seatbelt on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper registration on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for violation of motorcycle learner’s permit on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights.

APRIL 30

Obstruction/Resist: without Threat or Force/Disorderly Conduct, U.S. 29 N in Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 26, was charged.

1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights,

3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office