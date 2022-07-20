Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, June 19 to July 1

JUNE 19

First Offender Violation: Domestic Violence, William Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights

JUNE 20

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged vehicles and stole fuel from vehicles parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Assault and Battery, Ned Brown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 47, was charged.

Driving while Intoxicated, Plantation Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 44, was charged.

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property and stole miscellaneous items.

17 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 4 Citation for Speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights.

JUNE 21

Grand Larceny, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

Drug Violation/Possess Firearm by Felon/Possess Firearm with Controlled Substance, Amer Circle, Madison Heights; a Gretna man, 37, was charged.

2 Citations for No OP License in Possession on Rt. 29 Bus N in Madison Heights, 15 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Possum Island Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Use Proper Child Restraint on Possum Island Road in Madison Heights.

JUNE 22

Grand Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on Main Street in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving while Suspended on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Make/Use Counterfeit Inspection Sticker on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights.

JUNE 24

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Alexandria woman, 26, and a Shipman man, 26, were charged.

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Drug Violation/Speeding, Rt. 29 Bus N in Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 45, was charged.

1 Citation for Use of Cellphone while Driving on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

JUNE 25

Drug Violation, Mount Sinai Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding a Cell Phone while Driving on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Driving on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 26

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage a window to a residence.

Grand Larceny, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender drove off without paying for fuel.

4 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 27

Petit Larceny, Father Judge Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.

JUNE 28

Summons Law Enforcement Officer with Intentions to Interfere, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspending on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

JUNE 29

Drug Violation/Possess Firearm by Felon/Possess Firearm while in Possession of Drugs, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights.

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 30

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Violation of a Protective Order, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; a 22-year-old female was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold a Cellphone while Operate a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights

JULY 1

Grand Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an unknown offender stole a travel trailer from personal property.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole fuel from a local business.

2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bus N in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office