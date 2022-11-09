Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Oct. 2 to Oct. 29

OCT. 2

Driving While Intoxicated/Obstruction, Rt. 29 Business, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged.

Threat by Letter, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 29, was charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

2 Citations for Speeding on N Amherst Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on N Amherst Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Aggressive Driving on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Evade Traffic Sign on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

OCT. 5

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Phone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

OCT. 6

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 54, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 163 in Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 30, was charged.

Concealed Weapon: Carry, Rt. 163 in Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 31, was charged.

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 43, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

OCT. 7

3 Citations for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt on Rt. 29 Business in Amherst,

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

OCT. 8

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Grand Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Improper Lane Change on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

OCT. 9

First Offender Violation: Domestic Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

OCT. 10

Trespass: After Being Forbidden/Assault on Law Enforcement, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 41, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for No Inspection on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

OCT. 11

Possess Weapon, Ammo by Felon, Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 59, and a Monroe woman, 48, were charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a fire arm from a vehicle parked at a local business.

1 Citation for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Vehicle Suspension Outside Prescribed Limits on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

OCT. 12

1 Citation for Improp./Fict. Reg./Title/Plate on S Coowell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without Seat Belt on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for No Registration on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for No Inspection on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Tags on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

OCT. 13

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 35, was charged.

Obstruction/Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

OCT. 14

Strangulation/Assault & Battery, Dancing Creek Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 53, was charged.

2 Citations for Pass Stopped School Bus on Amelon Expressway in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Pass Stopped School Bus on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

OCT. 15

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

OCT. 16

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test, Rt. 29 N Bus in Madison Heights; a Spout Spring man, 50, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Liability Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

OCT. 17

Grand Larceny, Father Judge Road, Monroe; a Goodview man, 41, was charged.

OCT. 18

Petit Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an Amherst man, 21, was charged.

OCT. 20

Drug Violation, Rt. 29 in Madison Heights; an Evington woman, 30, was charged.

OCT. 21

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

OCT. 22

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole packages from a porch at a residence.

OCT. 23

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Thaxton man, 43, was charged.

OCT. 24

Obtain Money: False Pretense, Plantation Road, Amherst; an unknown offender obtained money via Paypal for sale of a puppy that was never received.

Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged

Assault and Battery, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

2 Citations for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Switched Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

OCT. 26

Public Intoxication, Seventh St, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged.

OCT. 28 Petit Larceny, Mildred Ave., Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Improper Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

OCT. 29

Assault and Battery, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 33, was charged.

Drug Violation, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Huddleston man, 33, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office