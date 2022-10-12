Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Sept. 4 to Sept. 30

SEPT. 4

Burglary/Grand Larceny, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.

Drug Violation/Elude/Fail to Obey Traffic Light/Driving Suspended/Counterfeit Inspection Sticker, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Gladstone man, 27, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

SEPT. 5

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 6

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

SEPT. 7

1 Citation for Speeding on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 8

Driving while Intoxicated/Assault/Improper Registration/Reckless Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 43, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 10

Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole decals from a license plate on a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

SEPT. 12

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged.

11 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 13

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked on the side of the road, the vehicle was later recovered wrecked.

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Maryland man, 44, was charged.

Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from the bank via credit card.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 14

Petit Larceny, Barrington Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

SEPT. 15

Petit Larceny, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a water meter from a residence.

SEPT. 16

Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole two patio tables from a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated, Stirling Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 47, was charged.

Obstruction, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.

1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield oncoming Traffic on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 17

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Dawson Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle parked at a residence and stole a firearm.

Grand Larceny/Petit Larceny, Clark Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Larceny, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole gift cards from a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 18

4 Citations for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Child Restraints on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for No Front Plate Display on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration-Use of Another Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights,1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 19

Unauthorized use of Vehicle, Plantation Road, Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 47, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Rose Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

Property Damage, Dulwich Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged property belonging to Dixie Youth Field.

Petit Larceny/Trespassing, Slapp Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Prisoner: Possession of Scheduled Drug, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 37, was charged.

SEPT. 20

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Jeremiah Court, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 28, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 21

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 60 in Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Amherst.

SEPT. 22

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

SEPT. 23

Grand Larceny, Sweetwater Hollow, Monroe; an unknown offender stolen money via gift cards through the telephone.

Driving Suspended/Evade Traffic Device, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Appomattox man, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving w/o Registration on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 24

Public Intoxication, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 25

Driving While Intoxicated, Winton Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 26

Driving While Intoxicated, W Commerce Street, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 64, was charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 27

Firearm: Possess by Non Violent Felon, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Meherrin man, 32, was charged.

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

SEPT. 28

Grand Larceny, W Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Poplar Grove Circle, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 30

Public Intoxication, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; two Madison Heights men, 45 and 47, were charged.

Assault and Battery, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged.

Public Intoxication, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Public Intoxication, East Street, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 46, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office