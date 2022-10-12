 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Sept. 4 to Sept. 30

  • 0

SEPT. 4

Burglary/Grand Larceny, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.

Drug Violation/Elude/Fail to Obey Traffic Light/Driving Suspended/Counterfeit Inspection Sticker, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Gladstone man, 27, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

SEPT. 5

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 6

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

People are also reading…

SEPT. 7

1 Citation for Speeding on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 8

Driving while Intoxicated/Assault/Improper Registration/Reckless Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 43, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 10

Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole decals from a license plate on a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

SEPT. 12

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged.

11 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 13

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked on the side of the road, the vehicle was later recovered wrecked.

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Maryland man, 44, was charged.

Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from the bank via credit card.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 14

Petit Larceny, Barrington Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

SEPT. 15

Petit Larceny, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a water meter from a residence.

SEPT. 16

Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole two patio tables from a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated, Stirling Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 47, was charged.

Obstruction, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.

1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield oncoming Traffic on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 17

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Dawson Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle parked at a residence and stole a firearm.

Grand Larceny/Petit Larceny, Clark Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Larceny, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole gift cards from a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 18

4 Citations for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Child Restraints on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for No Front Plate Display on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration-Use of Another Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights,1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 19

Unauthorized use of Vehicle, Plantation Road, Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 47, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Rose Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

Property Damage, Dulwich Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged property belonging to Dixie Youth Field.

Petit Larceny/Trespassing, Slapp Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Prisoner: Possession of Scheduled Drug, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 37, was charged.

SEPT. 20

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Jeremiah Court, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 28, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

SEPT. 21

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 60 in Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Amherst.

SEPT. 22

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

SEPT. 23

Grand Larceny, Sweetwater Hollow, Monroe; an unknown offender stolen money via gift cards through the telephone.

Driving Suspended/Evade Traffic Device, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Appomattox man, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving w/o Registration on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 24

Public Intoxication, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 25

Driving While Intoxicated, Winton Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 26

Driving While Intoxicated, W Commerce Street, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 64, was charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 27

Firearm: Possess by Non Violent Felon, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Meherrin man, 32, was charged.

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

SEPT. 28

Grand Larceny, W Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Poplar Grove Circle, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 30

Public Intoxication, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; two Madison Heights men, 45 and 47, were charged.

Assault and Battery, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged.

Public Intoxication, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Public Intoxication, East Street, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 46, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert