Amherst County equity lesson backlash spills into county meeting

AMHERST — Uproar among some Amherst County residents concerned about recent equity and social justice lessons rolled out in the county’s secondary schools was front and center during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
Supervisors said they have received complaints from residents about the lessons, which Amherst County Public Schools implemented in late March after further review and debate on its language from the county’s school board. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors held a public comments session on the lesson Tuesday and included it in the board’s online meeting packet, along with a list of 25 questions for school officials related to the material’s intent and origin.
A few speakers expressed concerns the material is associated with critical race theory, a term for an academic framework examining how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism, which has drawn backlash among conservatives across Virginia. ACPS Superintendent Rob Arnold in an email to The News & Advance disputed the claim the division’s lesson content is critical race theory.
The lesson, which is not graded, addresses topics including social justice and equal or fair treatment of all groups of people, according a posting on the division's website. Some educators in ACPS publicly have praised the lesson as much needed and appropriate and some school board members said the sensitive material should be carefully presented in the classroom and allow families to offer feedback or elect not to take it. Alternative lessons also were made available, according to the division's website.
The board of supervisors invited Arnold and Priscilla Liggon, the school board chairperson, to attend Tuesday’s meeting. School board members voted May 13 to ask Arnold and Liggon not to show up at the meeting, raising their own concerns about how the county went about getting involved in matters related to the schools.
School board member David Cassise referred to supervisors summoning Arnold as a “power grab." Other elected school officials said they feel a joint meeting or setting where a full representation of division leadership can take part is a more appropriate venue.
Amherst resident Lillian Johnson vented frustrations to supervisors about school children being "dumbed down" and taught critical race theory. She also voiced concerns with the activist group Black Lives Matter pushing learning material that she said depicts whites as oppressors who can’t escape their racism.
"Why would we burden our children with principles that rob them of their innocence and pits them against their families?" Johnson said to supervisors, adding of the ACPS lesson: "As a citizen, I oppose this because I see nothing here but conflict."
Johnson voiced further frustration with what she described as a left-leaning political agenda that bases "all on skin color and gender identification," which she believes runs counter to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.'s life's work. She also strongly opposes languages in the lesson that addresses the distribution of wealth.
“I don’t think any teacher wants a child here to be discriminated against or harassed,” Johnson said. “I don’t think anyone in this room wants that ... As a pastor, I’m broken-hearted. How do you combat racism with more racism? How do you promote love by promoting tribalism and communal violence?”
The lesson plan states social justice is defined as “equal or fair treatment of all groups of people in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society.”
Sidney Storozum, a Monroe resident and parent of a former ACPS student, told supervisors he believes school officials quietly are instilling critical race theory as part of an attempt to indoctrinate students and “transform our country into a tribal society in preparation for a big push toward through control and really much worse.”
“It’s going to be big trouble in Amherst County if we go forward with it,” Storozum said.
He accused the school board of being in line with a "radical program" and strongly urged supervisors to postpone adoption of the schools’ 2021-22 fiscal year budget until county officials fully study critical race theory. "That’s the only leverage we have," he said of the county holding the division’s purse strings. "We should say 'no money if you teach this stuff. Not a dime.'"
Supervisors previously took a vote to OK the division’s $54 million budget, including a $13.9 million county contribution, which takes effect July 1. However, an advertising error that didn’t include the division’s nutritional budget means it has not yet been officially adopted, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
The board of supervisors’ agenda Tuesday listed formal adoption of the schools' budget, but Supervisor Claudia Tucker motioned to approve an agenda without that item, which passed on a 4-1 vote with Supervisor Tom Martin opposed.
Jennifer Moore, the board of supervisors’ chairperson, said the school budget adoption vote would come after a planned June 1 discussion with school officials. Rodgers said he and Arnold agreed an appropriate venue for county-schools discussion is a joint committee of representatives of both boards that meets quarterly.
The committee’s June 1 meeting will have the lesson discussion as its only agenda item and a public comments period will be held, Rodgers said. The committee consists of Tucker, Moore, Liggon, school board vice chair Abby Thompson, Arnold and Rodgers. Other members of both bodies can attend the June 1 meeting and are expected to join in the discussion.
Storozum publicly claimed the school board is, in his opinion, a "renegade" group that doesn’t represent the views of the majority of county residents and referred to the refusal to attend the supervisors’ meeting as arrogant.
"We are not radical leftists," Storozum said. "This is a center-right community, a very peaceful ‘get along’ community and we’re not ready for this stuff. And we’re not going to get steamrolled. Somebody has to put the brakes on it."
Three other county residents submitting letters expressing concerns, two of which Rodgers read during the meeting.
In a phone interview, school board member John Grieser said he was careful with the lesson’s implementation because he personally doesn’t back critical race theory.
“I understand people are going to have different perspectives, interpret things different ways,” Grieser said. “This lesson was screened to ensure we didn’t create a perception that it was critical race theory.”
He said he would be OK with his children, each of elementary age, taking the lesson if they were in middle or high school. "I couldn't have, in good conscience as a school board member, allowed it to persist if I wouldn't put my own children in it," Grieser said.
He said the political polarization across the country currently is reflected in how the matter is unfolding in Amherst and he welcomes discussions with residents, adding they should feel like they can come to the school board directly. "I just think it’s going to take communication," he said.
Liggon said she didn’t want to comment on the matter until the June 1 discussion between the two public bodies is held.
The school board on May 13 approved a motion that said it would ban student instruction and employee professional development within ACPS which promotes the superiority of one race or sex over another, discrimination based on race or sex and other similar concerns.
The motions further states if it is uncertain whether instruction or employee professional development might violate the terms of the ban the content will be evaluated by a process determined by the school board, in consultation with the superintendent, prior to its implementation. Grieser said he feels the directive addresses most, if not all, the supervisors’ list of 25 questions, which according to Rodgers came as a result of feedback with county residents.
Grieser compared the public outcry going before supervisors to "having a problem with someone at Lowe’s and going to Walmart to complain."
“That’s why we [the school board] solicit public comment,” Grieser said. “We want to hear these interpretations.”
Tucker said of the supervisors’ relations with the school board: “You’re not going to find a board in recent history that is more supportive of the schools than this board.”
She said many some taxpayers, especially senior citizens without children in the school system, aren’t getting the information directly from the division. They go to their supervisor with concerns and the board of supervisors’ intent was only to pursue an open, honest dialogue on the subject, Tucker said.
“There is nothing about what this board of supervisors did that is a power play," Tucker said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Tucker said she feels the school board’s motion condemning racism is good, commonsense policy but she doesn’t feel it went far enough because it didn’t address the lesson's language about distribution of wealth.
Several years ago, a majority of the county residents voted by referendum to elect school board members, departing from a past practice of supervisors appointing school board representatives. Supervisor Tom Martin encouraged residents to bring their concerns to the school board.
“They are elected by you,” Martin told residents. “And they need to hear from you.”