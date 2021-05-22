Amherst County equity lesson backlash spills into county meeting

Three other county residents submitting letters expressing concerns, two of which Rodgers read during the meeting.

In a phone interview, school board member John Grieser said he was careful with the lesson’s implementation because he personally doesn’t back critical race theory.

“I understand people are going to have different perspectives, interpret things different ways,” Grieser said. “This lesson was screened to ensure we didn’t create a perception that it was critical race theory.”

He said he would be OK with his children, each of elementary age, taking the lesson if they were in middle or high school. "I couldn't have, in good conscience as a school board member, allowed it to persist if I wouldn't put my own children in it," Grieser said.

He said the political polarization across the country currently is reflected in how the matter is unfolding in Amherst and he welcomes discussions with residents, adding they should feel like they can come to the school board directly. "I just think it’s going to take communication," he said.

Liggon said she didn’t want to comment on the matter until the June 1 discussion between the two public bodies is held.