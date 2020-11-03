Amherst County goes all in for Trump, Cline and Gade at the polls

Amherst County heavily supported President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) and Senate challenger Daniel Gade with each GOP candidate pulling in 63% of the vote or higher, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday on the Virginia Department of Election's website.

Trump received 10,783 votes, or 65.5%, of the vote in Amherst County and carried all 12 precincts over Democrat Joe Biden, who received 5,367 votes, or 32.6%, according to the posted results.

Gade, an Iraq veteran who challenged U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, received 10,374 votes, or 63.5%, of the vote in Amherst while Warner pulled in 5,954 votes, or 36%. All 12 of the county's precincts tilted in Gade's favor.

Cline received the largest vote total of the three in Amherst County with 11,416 votes, or 70%, over Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts, who received 4,850 votes, or 29%, comfortably sweeping every county precinct.

Amherst County, which typically leans Republican, gave Trump 9,719 votes in 2016 while Hillary Clinton received 5,057 votes across the county that year, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. This year 16,450 votes were counted in the presidential race in Amherst, compared to 15,396 four years ago, a 6.8% increase.

Amherst County had 22,242 residents registered to vote this year, according to Registrar Francine Brown.

