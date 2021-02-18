Amherst County has $300K remaining in grant outreach to local businesses

Amherst County’s Back to Business grant has $300,000 available to eligible businesses, according to the county’s Economic Development Authority.

The grant already has assisted 20 businesses dealing with hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, the EDA said in a news release. Each eligible business may receive up to $15,000 for rent/mortgage and utility relief for up to six months and for retooling costs.

Applications are available online at www.AmherstVABusiness.com. Paper copies are also available at the county finance department in Amherst County’s administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To learn more about the Back In Business Grant, contact the EDA at 434-946-5200 or visit: https://amherstvabusiness.com/covid-19-grants-resources/

