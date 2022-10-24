 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst County hires new director of public safety

Bradley Beam

Amherst County announced Monday the hiring of the Bradley Beam as the county's new director of public safety. 

A Henry County native, Beam brings more than 20 years of experience to the position. He previously served as a battalion chief with the Williamsburg Fire Department and worked with Martinsville Fire and EMS for 12 years. While working in public safety, he has acquired multiple certifications and training credentials.

Beam holds a bachelor’s degree from Radford University and currently is enrolled in the Local Government Leadership Graduate program at Virginia Tech. He and his family are excited about the move to Amherst and look forward to becoming an active part of the community, according to a news release from the county.

Beam succeeds Sam Bryant, who recently retired after serving the position for four and a half years. 

— Justin Faulconer 

