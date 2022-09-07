Amherst County honors retiring public safety director

Amherst County held a retirement celebration last week for Sam Bryant, who served the past four and a half years as the county’s public safety director.

Bryant first began volunteering for Amherst County at age 15. He succeeded Gary Roakes, the previous director who held the position for 13 years, and was deputy director of Amherst County Public Safety since September 2014.

Bryant began his public safety career in 1983 as a volunteer with the Amherst Life Saving Crew and since has served as a flight medic in the U.S. Army, an emergency medical services captain with the Lynchburg Fire Department, a security specialist with the FBI and a flight paramedic with Centra Health.