Amherst County landfill now accepting household hazardous waste

Amherst County Public Works is now accepting household hazardous waste at the Amherst County Landfill.

Previously, public works staff collected these materials once a quarter or provided citizens vouchers to use at Lynchburg City collection sites. Amherst County citizens can now dispose of their household hazardous waste during regular landfill hours.

The landfill located at 715 Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. All Public Works locations are closed on New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and close at 2 p.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and on Christmas Eve.

Accepted items include (but are not limited to): paint/paint cans, used motor oil, light bulbs, batteries, pesticides and computers. For a complete list of accepted items, contact Amherst County Public Works (434) 846-3324.