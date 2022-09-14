Amherst County landfill waste capacity to last longer than expected

Amherst County’s landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights can be used for trash disposal for the next several years, a timeframe longer than expected when the board of supervisors voted in early 2020 to close it after reaching capacity.

In January 2020, the board voted to authorize construction of a transfer station, a facility at the landfill site that compacts trash and hauls it elsewhere via trucks. That station is completed but, for now, the county is taking waste from there a short distance for burial and covering in the landfill as the county holds off on taking trash to another location.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said during the board’s Sept. 6 meeting he is tasked with investigating whether it’s cheaper to open another landfill cell or shift the trash to another location. Engineers estimate opening another landfill cell would cost $2.7 million, he said.

“We are going to crunch the numbers and see if makes sense to open the landfill cell and not haul trash at this time because of high costs of fuel,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the county has begun the process of uncovering the backside of Cell 1 to lengthen use of the landfill. The cap was supposed to be two feet of clay and two feet of soil above it but it was discovered the cover is 12 feet.

“That means there is even additional space on the backside of that landfill that will cause that landfill to be open for at least another two to four years,” Rodgers said. “So the life of the existing landfill is longer than we thought.”

When asked by the board why the cover is more than anticipated, Rodgers said the calculations came from a firm the county no longer is contracting with and the discrepancy is “hard to understand.” The county has land for two additional cells within the landfill if it chooses to use it, he said.

Fuel costs calculated more than two years ago, when the decision was made to build the transfer station, totaled half of the current price, Rodgers said.

“So in essence with the transfer station we have the flexibility to dispose of trash in several different ways that would allow us to always pursue the cheapest cost,” he said.

Rodgers has said the position still remains that operating a landfill carries liability in regulatory compliance, risk of groundwater contamination and leachate hauling, but he pointed out the county has more time to consider long-term waste disposal options.

One benefit of the landfill remaining in use longer than anticipated is its availability to take any debris waste from potential demolition of buildings at the Central Virginia Training Center site in Madison Heights, which is slated for future redevelopment. The state-owned campus of more than 300 acres closed in 2020 and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance has a redevelopment plan in place that targets a mix of commercial and housing-related uses on the property near the James River.

Rodgers said the county was informed a few weeks ago it should expect the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to this month declare the property as “excess” as part of the process to switch it over to the Virginia Department of General Services.

“They will notify Amherst County the property is available to us, if we have a plan in place, which we do, and what we want to do about it,” Rodgers said.

He said he’s told the Department of General Services and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance the county’s intention is to take its full 180-day window and use it for marketing purposes but likely won’t take control of the site.

“It’s more than we can handle to demolish, refer, market, find a use for 98 derelict buildings,” Rodgers said.

He told supervisors the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance has several developers already interested in the site, but did not give further details.