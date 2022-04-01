Amherst County manufacturer's assets acquired by Stove Builder International

Stove Builder International (SBI), a subsidiary of Empire Group, has purchased the assets of England’s Stove Works (ESW), an Amherst County manufacturer of wood-fired and pellet-fired hearth products.

SBI is a leading manufacturer of hearth products located in Saint-Augustin, Quebec, Canada. While SBI’s primary market is Canada, it also distributes into the U.S., South America, Europe, and Australia. SBI operates a 60,000-square-foot distribution center in South Bend, Indiana.

SBI President Marc-Antoine Cantin said in a news release that purchasing ESW’s assets makes sense, both from a business and cultural standpoint.

“Englander has built an excellent brand recognition over the past 47 years, and we intend to build on that legacy. This acquisition also enables SBI to add production capacity in the US, something we had been contemplating for a while,” Cantin said in the release. “The purchase of ESW’s assets is a testimony to our commitment of maintaining a culture of operational excellence, right here in North America. We are thrilled to welcome ESW’s employees into the SBI/Empire family.”

Through this asset purchase, ESW’s two Virginian plants will become SBI factories and will continue to build and market Englander products. The current ESW legal entity will continue to service its customers until June 17. Starting June 20all orders for Englander products will need to be placed with SBI. The months of April, May and June will offer sufficient time for customers to transition to SBI with regards to purchase orders, agreements, and product selection for 2022. All customer service functions will continue to be handled by the existing team in Virginia, according to the news release.

ESW’s chief operating officer, Chris Terrell, said in the release that he sees more growth coming as a result of the acquisition.

“Englander is excited to become a part of the SBI/Empire family,” Terrell said. “Becoming a part of this world-class organization will help expand the Englander brand and products further than ever before.”

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said ESW was started in 1976 in its Monroe location and grew into a 100,000-square-foot building in the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights. It has more than 100 employees, she said.