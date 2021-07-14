Amherst County passes 3,000 mark for positive COVID-19 cases

While the speed of climbing cases of the coronavirus has dropped in recent months as more and more vaccinations were delivered, Amherst County this week passed the 3,000-mark for positive COVID-19 cases.

As of July 14 the county had 3,002 cases, 129 hospitalizations and 40 virus-related deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day average for cases per 100,000 population in Amherst as of July 14 was 4.5, which was up from 0.9 a few weeks earlier on July 1, data shows.

Amherst County has the second fewest deaths in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. Appomattox County, which has a lower population than Amherst, has 26 deaths related to COVID-19 as of July 14, according to VDH.

Campbell and Bedford counties and Lynchburg, all with much greater populations than Amherst and Appomattox, each have death counts from the virus exceeding 100. The overall death toll in the entire health district combined is 426.

In Amherst County, 25,363 vaccines have been administered, 13,727 people have at least one dose and roughly 12,270 are fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

