Amherst County planning 6.5% raises for employees, 20% reduction in tax on vehicles

Amherst County officials are planning on a 6.5% raise for county employees and a 20% reduction in taxes for residents’ vehicles and motorcycles in the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 during a March 15 work session, with members Claudia Tucker and David Pugh absent, to bump up the pay increase so it can line up with the county’s public school division, which is giving a 6.5% raise. The draft budget previously included a 5% cost of living increase.

The board considered revised figures during the latest work session, which showed forecasted revenue of $51.4 million, a higher figure than reviewed in earlier meetings. With additional money projected, supervisors backed the hiring of a new grants administrator position that county staff says will be helpful in securing more grant funding.

A majority of the board previously took a stance against adding new staff positions to the county budget but made an exception for the grants administrator, a post that costs $67,000 in recurring money and $20,000 in one-time costs. Vice Chair Tom Martin, who previously voted against the position, decided to bring it back for a vote that passed unanimously with Tucker and Pugh absent.

Tucker in recent meetings said the position is a “no-brainer” that will pay for itself by bringing more grant money to the county’s overall bottom line. Stacey McBride, director of finance, said the board will receive updates in the future on the benefits the post will bring once up and running.

The county’s projected budget expenses in the upcoming fiscal year is $46.8 million, the capital improvements plan is $1.7 million and one-time supplemental spending is $170,334, leaving remaining revenue of $2.7 million. From that revenue surplus, the board approved the new position, bumped up raises and decided on the tax relief measure for vehicles and motorcycles.

The personal property tax relief measure will reduce the revenue surplus by $1.1 million, according to figures McBride presented. The county had a 93% collection rate for that tax in 2020 but it saw a recent dip of 3%, she said.

“Our collection is not what it used to be because the taxes are higher and [people are not paying,” said McBride.

Supervisors voiced support for the tax relief measure to help residents with soaring costs for vehicles. The sentiment was made at meetings prior to the recent spike in gas prices that came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“My thought on it is if we do any type of cut we should look at it on an annual basis,” Martin said. “I don’t want to tie us to doing it next year because the market may stabilize.”

Martin said he is comfortable with the 20% reduction in tax relief on vehicles and motorcycles in the next fiscal year.

“I’m fine with that as well,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said. “As fluid as everything is right now, I think we should look at it year to year.”

With gas prices escalating, McBride said the proposed ’23 budget has an additional $100,000 freed up to brace for the sting of higher fuel costs.

The cost for the 6.5% planned raise is $218,700.

The board also during the latest budget work session discussed with the county’s financial adviser changes to debt service in borrowing money to expand Amherst County High School. The $19.6 million project includes a new auditorium, a renovated dining area and space for career and technical education courses, a new fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields, improvements to the football stadium and another parking lot.

The board held a public hearing March 15 on the debt financing strategy, which drew no comments. The county has existing outstanding debt of $11.5 million for improvements to the school division’s HVAC and control systems in recent years.

The combination of the refinancing existing debt and the high school expansion will be structured to increase the overall county debt service by about $115,000 annually, though that number may be lower, according to county documents.

Martin said the financing has been structured to fund a much-needed project in its entirety by raising the county’s debt service to a spot that is “very doable.”

