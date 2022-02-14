Amherst County Public Safety celebrates captain's promotion

Amherst County Public Safety on Feb. 12 celebrated the promotion of Benjamin Bond as captain.

Bond's wife Melissa and son Isaac were present among friends and family of emergency responders.

"Ben is a tremendous asset to Amherst County and was promoted above his peers in a competitive process," said Sam Bryant, public safety director.

Bryant said Bond has close to 21 years experience as a fireman and paramedic.

Bond is the department's C shift captain and an advanced practice paramedic in the Blue Ridge Emergency Medical Services Region, said Bryant.