Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation showcases new branding

The Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (ACPSEF) was has implemented a new logo that represents support in education thanks to two ACPS students.

After a logo competition that was open to all ACPS students concluded, two students were selected for their artwork. First place winner, Citalli Hernandez, and second place winner, Dereon Shelton, were awarded gift cards for their work.

Thanks to Professor Ursula Bryant’s Graphic Design Class at the University of Lynchburg, the first place logo was given a crisp look while keeping the original concept design. Students met with ACPSEF leadership to learn more about the foundation and how it supports schools, teachers, and students in Amherst County.

Bryant’s students worked diligently to create the final logo design. New branding for the Education Foundation will roll out just in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

ACPSEF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing education and the learning environment for the students of Amherst County, works to secure resources from the community by raising awareness of the importance of education and developing partnerships with local businesses. Through fundraising events, sponsorships, and grants, the foundation has provided over $180,000 in supplemental funds directly to teachers in the classroom.

These funds are used to purchase materials and technology that are not included in ACPS’ annual budget.