Amherst County Public Schools will host a career fair for prospective employees Feb. 25 in the meeting room of the school administration office, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.

ACPS representatives will be available to meet with anyone interested in jobs such as teachers, instructional assistants, bus drivers and bus assistants and custodians. An in-person fair will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. and a virtual fair will be held 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Amherst County Public Schools is an excellent destination for aspiring teachers, administrators and support personnel,” said Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer for ACPS. “We offer our employees a supportive work environment with a family-centered culture and a team-based mentality. Many of our educators have said when asked what makes ACPS special to them, ‘Amherst County Public Schools is home.’

ACPS offers two years of high-quality mentoring support to teachers new to the profession or new to the division, competitive salaries and opportunities for growth and advancement, Gallagher said.

“We feel that our facilitative leadership approach and our focus on meeting the needs of Every Child, Every Day, make ACPS the best destination in the region for current and future educators,” Gallagher said in an email to the New Era-Progress. “Like school divisions around the region, state, and country, ACPS is facing a shortage of qualified teacher candidates relative to past years, especially in positions identified by the state as ‘critical shortage’ areas.”

The Virginia Department of Education identifies these areas for the 2022-2023 school year as:

Elementary Education PreK-6

Special Education

Middle Education Grades 6-8

Career and Technical Education

Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1)

Science (Secondary)

Foreign Language PreK-12

English (Secondary)

History and Social Science (Secondary)

Health and Physical Education

“Like many other divisions in our region, ACPS has experienced the impact of these shortages in its effort to fill all vacancies across the division in the past several years,” Gallagher said. “This is despite the availability of hiring and retention bonuses in many of these critical shortage areas. Unfortunately, there are so few candidates available in recent years, and the numbers appear to be dwindling.”

VDOE has increased its efforts to reduce barriers for teacher candidates and provide incentives aimed at increasing the number of students entering the teacher pipeline through teacher preparation programs, school divisions growing their own programs and career-switcher programs, Gallagher said.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to put the word out there to have amazing qualified educators come join our family,” Gallagher said of the upcoming career fair.

For more information on the fair, email hr@amherst.k12.va.us or call (434) 946-9376.