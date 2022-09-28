Amherst County reviews funding options for Madison Heights sewer project

Amherst County officials are eyeing ways to fund a sewer project on River Road in Madison Heights that will boost development efforts in the area.

According to figures presented during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Sept. 20 meeting, the preliminary estimate for the River Road pump station, referred to in county documents as the Gateway Sewer Project, is $2.9 million.

The county already has provided $1 million to the Amherst County Service Authority for the project but another approximately $700,000 still is needed to bring it forward, according to ACSA executive director Bob Hopkins.

Hopkins told the board of supervisors with inflation and high construction costs the ACSA is looking at potentially more than a $3 million in 2023 and that’s if the work can be done by the end of that year.

“I question if that’s really feasible,” Hopkins said. “...I would think the end of 2024 would be a more likely deadline for getting it done. You’re looking at an awful lot of work to get done essentially within the next year.”

A major development that would benefit from the utility infrastructure is a mixed-use residential and commercial project developer Terry Morcom is planning on about 17 acres on Virginia 163 near the Lynchburg border. The development, which includes a senior assisted living and memory care facility and more than 500 housing units combined among apartments and villas for seniors, received zoning approval from the board of supervisors Sept. 20 to move forward.

The development is served by public water but currently lacks sewer infrastructure. Supervisor Claudia Tucker asked Morcom during the meeting if he can start construction on the new neighborhood without sewer in place.

Morcom said his only response is the county knows the development is coming and not having the sewer utility available probably kills the project that, according to county documents, is estimated to yield just more than $597,000 in annual tax revenue for the county when built out in future years.

He said is expected breaking ground on the project will take at least a year.

“We don’t intend to do anything without some kind of assurance we are going to end up with a sewer line to connect to,” Morcom said.

Supervisors did not take any specific action during the meeting on added funding for the sewer project and was informed by Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, on multiple ways to seek funding. Tucker asked about assistance from grants, which county staff is looking into.

“I really support this project,” Tucker said. “I will do everything in my power to see it through. It’s going to benefit so many people. It’s going to be just a jewel for Amherst County ... It’s got to be more ways to skin this cat than the county coffers.”

According to McBride’s report, federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money the county has received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic could be used to match federal grant funding and financing through a loan from the Virginia Resource Authority is an option along with using the county’s unobligated reserve fund to make up any difference.

Supervisor Tom Martin said from his point of view no one is arguing against the benefit of the sewer line for the new development. Martin said the county already has set aside $2 million in ARPA money for the service authority infrastructure needs.

“I’m not sure how much responsibility this board has to come up with the extra million,” Martin said. “I think everybody needs to have a little skin in that game, including the service authority. So I would not support funding it out of our reserves.”

Martin encouraged Hopkins to continue talks with Wilkes on finding ways to be creative in bridging the funding gap.

In other news:The board unanimously approved two separate special exception permit requests for a short-term rental of a dwelling, one at 343 Elon Road in Madison Heights and the other at 129 Apple Way in Madison Heights.