Amherst County School Board gets look at latest figures in CIP plan

The Amherst County School Board during a Sept. 29 work session reviewed the latest figures in the division’s capital improvement plan for projects through the next 15 years.

Amherst County Public Schools has $2 million in state money for school construction that can be used in a variety of ways for CIP needs through the next several years.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said the state money potentially could be used for a renovation and addition planned at Amherst County High School, a project estimated at $19 million at the end of 2021 before inflation gripped the economy.

The CIP master plan is broken out in three phase and lays out potential projects for the following five years, 6 to 10 years and 11 to 15 years.

A major project targeted for 2027-28 is a roof replacement and addition to the division’s bus garage and offices for transportation and child nutrition departments located near Amherst Middle School. The project’s price tag is estimated at between $905,000 and $1 million.

“We did adjust this for inflation,” Wells said of the bus garage overhaul project. “We need to work on the size of our bays. Our buses are bigger than the space in the bays right now so we need to increase our bay size.”

The overall building is in need of an upgrade, he said.

“It’s starting to show its age,” Wells said.

In addition to the bus garage addition, other projects targeted in the next 6 to 10 years include replacement of playgrounds at the county’s six elementary schools, replacement of windows and exterior doors at Monelison Middle School, repairs of gutters and downspouts and other work at the two middle schools with a combined projected low-end cost of $1.5 million.

Another huge project included in the 2036-37 timeframe is a new elementary school for the Madison Heights zone, a project estimated from $60 million to $70 million. No decision has been made on any projects beyond the current 2022-23 school year but Wells said a new school should be considered in the next 14 years because of projected growth in Madison Heights.

“It will be here before you know it,” said Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, referring to 2036.

In addition to that potential project, other CIP items targeted for the next 11 to 15 years include a range of roof replacements at Temperance Elementary School, the high school, Amelon Elementary School, Central Elementary School, the Amherst Education Center and Monelison Middle School with combined projected low end costs of $3.2 million.

Another project for the bus garage in the current school year is $50,000 for installing air conditioning on multiple buses. A separate project of $50,000 also is set for a concrete slab foundation for a greenhouse at Amherst Middle School.

The following is a breakdown by school of ongoing and potential projects from the current school year through 2026-27, which across the division has a projected cost range of $5.3 million to $6.2 million.

Amherst County High School: Replacements of a chiller system, a roof over science administration wing, windows and exterior doors.

Monelison Middle School: Replace interior doors.

Amherst Middle School: Replace windows and exterior doors.

Temperance Elementary: Repair playground fence, repair gutters and downspouts, replace electric panels and water heaters, waterproof exterior wall in the first-grade classroom, replace exterior windows and exterior doors, replace parking lot, replace classroom/office roof.

Elon Elementary: Repair parking lots, gutters and downspouts; replace exterior windows and exterior doors; replace the gym’s roof; and add fire alarm devices.

Madison Heights Elementary: Repair parking lots, add fire alarm devices, replace windows and exterior doors, replace roof.

Central Elementary: Replace windows and exterior doors, repair parking lots, add fire alarm devices and replace gym roof.

Amherst Elementary: Repair gutters, downspouts and parking lots; replace windows and exterior doors and replace gym roof.

Amelon Elementary: Replace aged electrical panels and fire alarm devices; repair gutters, downspouts and parking lots; replace some door hardware, replace windows and exterior doors and replace gym roof.