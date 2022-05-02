Amherst County School board picks new superintendent

Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells will become the division's new superintendent, the county's school board announced Monday.

Wells will succeed Rob Arnold, who is retiring at the end of June after 30 years in education and four years steering the Amherst school system of nearly 4,000 students.

The Amherst County School Board contracted with Real Synergy, LLC to assist in the selection, conducted interviews with highly qualified candidates and chose Wells after careful consideration pending finalization of contractual details, according to a news release.

Wells, a 1986 graduate of Amherst County High School and a 29-year employee of Amherst County Public Schools, has served as assistant superintendent since mid-2018. The Madison Heights native has served as a coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal at Monelison Middle School and Amherst County High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Virginia Tech, a master's in administration and supervision degree from the University of Virginia and a doctorate of education in leadership studies from Lynchburg College. Wells enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve more than 30 years ago. His unit was mobilized in August 2005 and sent to Iraq, where he served a year on a military transition team that trained the Iraqi army.

The Amherst County School Board has seen much turnover in recent years, and only two of its current members, Chair Abby Thompson and Vice Chair Priscilla Liggon, served at the time of Arnold's hire.

Wells regularly has reported to the board in the past two years on COVID-19 case data, protocol responses and he was heavily involved in the rollout of vaccine clinics at the high school in 2021.

Thompson said Monday the board is excited and grateful for the opportunity to have Wells as the next superintendent.

"Dr. Wells knows the heartbeat of our schools and our community better than most and we believe he has the vision and passion to carry Amherst County Schools into the future where academics, safety, compassion, and community partnerships are foundational to student success," Thompson said. "As we turn the page from the pandemic into a new chapter in education, we are confident our children and our community could not have anyone more dedicated and well prepared for this moment in time. His genuine authenticity will continue to serve our children, families, schools and community well."

A public signing ceremony and reception in mid-June to formally welcome Wells into the position is planned.

Wells said he is honored, humbled and blessed to be selected, and he expressed gratitude to the board for its confidence. He thanked his wife, Karen, and their three children for their support and understanding during his academic career.

"As a product of Amherst County Public Schools, I was fortunate to have had excellent teachers and administrators who took a personal interest in my success and well-being," Wells said. "I want them to know how much I appreciate their continuing support."

Wells said in his career he has worked with excellent educators who always put the needs of the students and the school division above their own.

"I thank them for their professional and dedicated service to the students of Amherst County," Wells said.

He also thanked Arnold for his leadership the past four years and wishes his well in transitioning to retirement.

"Dr. Arnold’s tutelage and support helped prepare me for the many duties and responsibilities associated with the role of the superintendent," Wells said.

Wells said he looks forward to serving the students, school employees and residents as he transitions into the new leadership role.

"Throughout my time growing up and living in Amherst County, I have had the opportunity to get to know the community and develop many strong and lasting bonds," Wells said. "The responsibility of educating our students is something I do not take lightly and I will do everything within my power to see that the education they receive prepares them for the many journeys that life will bring."

