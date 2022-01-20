Amherst County Service Authority increases water, sewer rates

Amherst County Service Authority customers soon will see an increase in their water and sewer bills following recently approved rate adjustments.

Immediately following a joint Jan. 18 public hearing, the authority’s board and the county’s board of supervisors approved a 5% increase for water and a 6% hike for sewer. The basic sewer service charge also is going up $1, from $6 to $7.

ACSA serves more than 6,300 water and sewer accounts, according to Bob Hopkins, executive director.

The new rate for 100 cubic feet of water metered is $5.93, up from $5.65. For sewer it is $8.97, up from $8.46.

Hopkins said the average water bill will increase more than $1 and the average monthly sewer bill is going up $3.55, said Hopkins. The costs of necessary capital improvements is part of the reason for the increase.

"This is the lowest proposed combined rate increase since the 5% [water] and 7% [sewer] adjustments in 2017 to initiate the capital projects funding," Hopkins said shortly before the new rates were approved.

The authority did not implement any rate adjustments from 2011 to 2013 due to the Great Recession, which caused pressure to “catch up” with a double-digit increase in 2014, according to a recent report to the ACSA board.

The ACSA must withstand unexpected or emergency need situations requiring drawing from reserves more than expected while maintaining solvency, the report states. A recent example is between 2018 and 2019 the authority had to draw from reserves in excess of $570,000 to address the James River Bank Stabilization Project, an ongoing effort to protect a majority utility line from land erosion on the river bank; the cost came in above initial estimates provided by the Army Corps of Engineers.

ACSA has had to impose higher rate adjustments than preferred on customers for several years now to raise funds for high-cost capital projects imposed on ACSA by state regulations, Hopkins has said.

Hopkins also recently said inflation is running at about 4% for the authority and the board is considering future funding of system expansions that will increase customers and revenue.

No one spoke on the rate adjustments during the public hearing.

Authority board member Turner Perrow said water service is a core function of government and the rate adjustments are in the best interests of public health.

"I don’t think anyone wants to raise rates, but we have to keep up with the quality of the water that is being provided and we’ve got to make sure the water being returned is suitable quality as well," Perrow said.

