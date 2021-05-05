Amherst County summer school to include in-person, virtual learning, remediation

Amherst County Public Schools is planning for a hybrid of in-person and virtual summer school with the first session set to kick off June 14.
“The goal of summer programming is to provide access and options for all Amherst County students,” said Joshua Neighbors, the division’s director of student services. “Programs have been structured to provide for both in-person and virtual learning opportunities, with a premium placed on student access to direct instruction from teachers.”
The programming will be divided into two sessions from June 14 to July 30. The first will focus on in-person remedial programming for grades K-12, as well as credit recovery and Standards of Learning remediation for middle and high school students.
“While there will be significant reading and math remediation, students also will have the opportunity to work together with their peers to apply the knowledge they gain in real and exciting ways,” Neighbors said. “Amherst County Public Schools is excited to be working with community partners to enhance experiences for students this summer, including programs focused on the arts, citizenship, as well as college and career readiness.”
The first session, which lasts through July 9, is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for elementary students on site at Madison Heights Elementary School and Central Elementary School and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for secondary students at Monelison and Amherst middle schools and Amherst County High School. Self-paced virtual remediation for high school and middle school students will run simultaneously with the in-person programming during the first session.
The second session, all virtual, will be from July 12 to July 30 for all students.
ACPS has developed partnerships with the YMCA, Harvest Outreach and Second Stage Amherst to provide support and resources for summer programming.
“Each of the agencies will be providing critical resources for the successful implementation of programming division-wide,” Neighbors said in a recent memo to the Amherst County School Board.
ACPS will continue using many of the mitigation measures that have allowed for a safe and successful 2020-2021 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Neighbors. Changes for in-person summer programming will reflect current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to include a move to a three-foot distancing requirement, a decrease from six feet, between students in the school setting, as well as flexibility with transportation allowing two students per seat on buses.
“We want as many students as possible to participate,” Neighbors said during the board’s April meeting.