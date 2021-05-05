Amherst County summer school to include in-person, virtual learning, remediation

Amherst County Public Schools is planning for a hybrid of in-person and virtual summer school with the first session set to kick off June 14.

“The goal of summer programming is to provide access and options for all Amherst County students,” said Joshua Neighbors, the division’s director of student services. “Programs have been structured to provide for both in-person and virtual learning opportunities, with a premium placed on student access to direct instruction from teachers.”

The programming will be divided into two sessions from June 14 to July 30. The first will focus on in-person remedial programming for grades K-12, as well as credit recovery and Standards of Learning remediation for middle and high school students.

“While there will be significant reading and math remediation, students also will have the opportunity to work together with their peers to apply the knowledge they gain in real and exciting ways,” Neighbors said. “Amherst County Public Schools is excited to be working with community partners to enhance experiences for students this summer, including programs focused on the arts, citizenship, as well as college and career readiness.”