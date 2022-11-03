Amherst County voter's guide for Election Day

Amherst County residents will head to the polls Nov. 8 for Election Day, casting votes for the first time in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

After recent redistricting, Amherst County is folding into the 5th District and was drawn out of the Sixth District, which currently is represented by U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th.

Amherst County voters will decide between current U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, and Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg.

On the ballot for Town of Amherst voters are three seats on Amherst Town Council. Mayor Dwyane Tuggle is running for another term. Amherst resident R.A. "Tony" Robertson is vying for the mayor seat as well.

Council incumbents Andra Higginbotham, Ken Watts and Janice Wheaton are running for two seats. Nathaniel Holden Chase and Mike Driskill are vying to secure another council seat.

The following is a breakdown of all voting precinct locations in the county:

Wright Shop Rd precinct: 2579 Galts Mill Road (Scott Zion Baptist Church)

New Glasgow precinct: 575 Union Hill Road (Central Elementary School)

Coolwell precinct: 648 North Coolwell Road (Coolwell Recreation Center)

Courthouse precinct: 156 Davis Street (Amherst Elementary School)

Temperance precinct: 1981 Lowesville Road (Temperance Elementary School)

Monroe precinct: 129 Francis Avenue (Amherst County Recreation and Parks Department)

Elon precinct: 147 Younger Drive (Elon Elementary School)

Pleasant View precinct: 229 Dancing Creek Road (New Prospect Baptist Church)

Amelon precinct: 132 Amer Circle (Amelon Elementary School)

Lonco precinct: 115 Bruner Road (Amherst Monroe Ruritan Club)

Madison precinct: 257 Trojan Road (Monelison Middle School)