Amherst County water, sewer code changes approved

Amherst County officials recently passed an ordinance amending water and sewer regulations in a measure to improve business friendliness and promote economic development.

The Amherst County Service Authority prioritized multiple action items to address recommendations from the county’s Economic Development Authority, according to ACSA executive director Bob Hopkins. The board of supervisors approved the ordinance at its June 15 meeting following a public hearing which drew no comments.

Hopkins said an important change in the definition of availability fees, or a one-time charge paid prior to connection to the ACSA’s water or sewer facilities, changes the way those fees are determined. The code previously said the fee is based on system capacity, the maximum amount of water that can pass through the service connection line and meter.

“This can be onerous to developers, since the amount of water they plan to use might be much less, meaning they would be paying an excessive fee,” Hopkins said.

He explained basing the fee on estimated average daily water volume, part of the code changes, is more beneficial to developers. An example, he said, is a current development project where a water purification/reuse system will be used to save money on water bills.