Amherst County water, sewer code changes approved

Amherst County officials recently passed an ordinance amending water and sewer regulations in a measure to improve business friendliness and promote economic development.
The Amherst County Service Authority prioritized multiple action items to address recommendations from the county’s Economic Development Authority, according to ACSA executive director Bob Hopkins. The board of supervisors approved the ordinance at its June 15 meeting following a public hearing which drew no comments.
Hopkins said an important change in the definition of availability fees, or a one-time charge paid prior to connection to the ACSA’s water or sewer facilities, changes the way those fees are determined. The code previously said the fee is based on system capacity, the maximum amount of water that can pass through the service connection line and meter.
“This can be onerous to developers, since the amount of water they plan to use might be much less, meaning they would be paying an excessive fee,” Hopkins said.
He explained basing the fee on estimated average daily water volume, part of the code changes, is more beneficial to developers. An example, he said, is a current development project where a water purification/reuse system will be used to save money on water bills.
The range of water use is 2,125 gallons per day, when the system is operational, which will be the vast majority of the time, to 12,750 gallons per day when the system is completely down and based on the previous code the availability free would have to be based on the higher figure, or maybe more, whichever is the system capacity, according to Hopkins.
“I don’t think that was reasonable and could have driven away the developer. But this will be a major water user for ACSA, even with the system, and I wanted the water sales,” Hopkins said of moving ahead with basing the fee on estimated average daily water use. “Addressing availability fees to promote economic development is an ACSA business friendliness action item and the [EDA board] also liked the code change.”
Another change for connection fees includes a new requirement that new development within 250 feet of a public water main line be required to connect, Hopkins said. The requirement previously only pertained to sewer connections in regard to new development, he said.
Another important change, according to Hopkins, was codifying several ways the ACSA determines availability fees and selecting the lowest fee in a way that is advantageous in attracting development. It also clarifies the ACSA’s authority to assess additional availability fees on existing properties that experience expansion or site use changes that result in an increase in water usage, he said.
Another measure passed changes the deposit amounts on new water and sewer accounts from $45 each to $100, which Hopkins said is needed.
“ACSA writes off quite a bit of money in bad debts every year, mostly from customers who leave the residences before paying their final utility bills,” Hopkins said.
He said he tasked himself five years ago when he became director to improve the issue and figured it was partly because deposits are low.
“If customers owe more for their final bills than they will get back with the return of their deposits, they’re more likely to skip out,” said Hopkins. “But I’m hoping that increasing the deposits will mean that deposits are higher than their final bills, so they will pay the bills to get their deposits back. We’ll see if I’m right.”